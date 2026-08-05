These young Israelis believe that what we need is not unity, but serious disagreement over profound ideas — and a new covenant of service.

At a time when despair and despondency seem almost natural, it is good for the mind and for the soul to meet young Israelis who are not only not giving up, but who believe that it’s up to them to change the direction of Zionism and the Jewish State.

Here is what their website has to say:

Outdated Divisions.

The data is clear: by Israel’s 120th Independence Day, the country’s social fabric will have changed completely. Projections show that less than half of all citizens will be left to carry the shared burdens of the economy, military service, and mutual responsibility.

This is an existential threat.

The old definitions no longer reflect the reality on the ground. They blind us to the true partnership being forged right now, both under fire and in our daily lives. For decades, we have grown accustomed to splitting Israeli society into rigid camps: “Jews” versus “Israelis,” Right versus Left, religious versus secular. This paradigm is leading us straight into the abyss. The danger is not that it divides us, but that it draws the lines in entirely the wrong places.

The Covenant of Service.

To secure our future, we must return to the central ethos of Zionism and replace old divides with a new alliance: the Brit HaMeshartim, the Covenant of Service. This is a pact among all who are actively building the State of Israel: those who serve in the military and the reserves, those who drive our economy, and those who embrace this country as their national home and personal responsibility.

Our goal is not to exclude those who stand apart, but to draw them in. This covenant does not demand uniformity of thought; it demands an absolute commitment to Israel’s survival and prosperity.

This alliance may not be organic, but it is absolutely essential to prevent the dangerous burnout of the serving public.

Itay Margalit is the Head of Business Development and Partnerships at the Ribo Center. He is currently a student at Shalem College in Jerusalem, pursuing a dual degree in Liberal Arts and Strategy, Diplomacy, and Security.



In his previous roles, Itay worked to strengthen the connection between Israel and the Diaspora, including his service as a Jewish Agency emissary (Shaliach) to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland (2021–2023), where he cultivated a vibrant and deeply engaged community of young adults. His professional background also includes coordinating pre-army programs for lone soldiers from around the world, alongside roles at the World Zionist Organization and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.



A graduate of the Kol Ami pre-army leadership academy (Mechina), Itay commanded the Air Traffic Control course in the Israeli Air Force, leading and training hundreds of soldiers for operational roles. Today, he serves as a board member of the Jewish Agency’s Shlichut Alumni Network.

Shahaf Dvir is the Chief Operating Officer of the Ribo Center, a think-and-do tank promoting the ideas of a “Covenant of Service.” She is currently a student at Shalem College in Jerusalem, pursuing a dual degree in Liberal Arts and Strategy, Diplomacy, and Security.



Dedicated to advancing public leadership, political education, and social resilience in Israel, Shahaf previously worked in the Director General’s Office at the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.



During her military service in the IDF’s Education and Youth Corps, Shahaf accrued over five years of command and management experience, specializing in at-risk youth and complex populations at the Havat HaShomer base. She concluded her active duty as a Company Commander for the Education and Command Course, where she led and trained hundreds of soldiers and educational staff.



As an active reserve officer (Company Commander), Shahaf recently served as a facilitator for the “Omdim BaSha’ar” program, leading processing and reflection seminars for over 50 reserve battalion commanders returning from combat deployments.

For those interested, here are some additional resources available online:

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Give a gift subscription