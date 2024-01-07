Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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The Angry Demagogue's avatar
The Angry Demagogue
Jan 9, 2024

Sadly this won't work although the idea behind the letter is correct - change will only come from the bottom up. I am a father of 4 children (3 sons and a daughter) who served in the IDF - the sons in combat. Those three sons left their families before noon on October 7 and have been fighting in Gaza and the West Bank. My son in law also went in. They left wives and children at home. Sadly, the haredi community is living life as if there is no war and their politicians are still trying to get what they can - business as usual. The 200 who were drafted are not joining the army but are doing civil defense in their towns. That is very important but does not alleviate the manpower problem.

The only way to solve the problem is to withhold social security and medical insurance from those who don't serve their country.

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Yehuda Hausman's avatar
Yehuda Hausman
Jan 7, 2024

It’s not just sons, but daughters too that die in service to the country. Instinctually, as a man, I find that doubly shameful.

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