There’s a sense of suspended animation in this country. Our international standing is bad, getting worse. Our military predicament is serious, getting more so. Elections? Who knows?

More than anything, it’s America that has people worried here:

How far down the river is the American administration going to sell us?

“The best friend we ever had in the White House” is a great way to get someone to chuckle, though not a terribly heartfelt chuckle.

Is it the Rubio or Vance worldview that will prevail? In two years time, if America elects a Republican, will it be Rubio or Vance? Or will it be a Democratic like AOC or Mamdani?

J D Vance’s comment from last week has been quoted here time and again. The President, he said, is “the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. … If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

Vance is not wrong that the Jewish state is essentially an international pariah. Why that is the case is a more complicated issue (and reasonable minds disagree strongly), but that it is the case is beyond doubt.

It’s not just Israel. It’s the Jews. We’re all alone. Just as the “prophet” Balaam, hired to curse Israel said in this week’s Torah reading, we are a “national that dwells alone” (Numbers 23:9). Balaam meant it as a blessing (a long story). It doesn’t feel like one at this very moment.

To give a sense of the mood here, and before we conclude with the three things that have never happened in Jewish history, two examples of Holocaust references in Makor Rishon this past week.

The first Holocaust mention was on the front page of Makor Rishon, with the headline “This is Torah?” Remember: Makor Rishon caters to a religious, center/right readership.

To what is the headline objecting? To the Haredi protests against the draft that have paralyzed the country’s roads and highways several times in the past few weeks, and the increasing ugliness of their campaign.

Take a look at the writing on the van, in Hebrew and in English (a detail is just under the front page screenshot).

“It was better to die as a Jew in the Holocaust than to spiritually die in IDF camps.”

There’s no way to know, of course, whether the millions who did die in the Holocaust would agree with that. Plus, if you live here, you almost certainly know grandchildren and great-grandchildren of survivors who are serving in the army right now, and who don’t seem in the least bit spiritually dead. Far from it, in fact.

What’s dead is any sense of propriety on the part of the Haredim. What’s dead is the plausibility of any pretense that Netanyahu is going ahead with the bill to permanently exempt them because it’s good for the country.

Note, by the way, that the Haredi sign says that the IDF has “camps,” not “bases.” “Camps” is a carefully chosen word. And they’re not shamed?

No, they are quite obviously not ashamed.

Which is precisely why Makor Rishon’s headline asks, “This is Torah?”

Had the physical Makor Rishon paper made its way to your front door for this Shabbat, you would have seen that ugly van message and the accompanying article on the front page. Then, as you flipped through the front section and got to the opinion pages towards the back, you would have come across this piece by Rotem Meir Selah, the CEO of one of Israel’s most interesting book publishers, Selah Meir.

We’ve had Rotem on our podcast in the past, so if you’re interested, you can revisit that episode here:

Imagine an Israeli society that is conservative and liberal and more politically sophisticated than its politicians Daniel Gordis · May 29, 2024 We were at a wedding this week, a gorgeous, moving, inspiring occasion. It was a chance to see lots of friends while milling around with drinks, rather than just sitting at a Shabbat table or catching up quickly on the checkout line at some store. It was an opportunity to really chat. Actually, first to sigh deeply, and then to chat. Listen now

In his piece on Friday, Selah also raised the issue of the Holocaust, not by looking at what is unfolding in Israel, but instead, by what he sees happening in New York City.

You can read the entire article here: you can plug the URL or text into your favorite AI translator and it will give you the whole thing. The following snippets don’t do the article justice, so I do encourage you to read the whole thing; it’s not long.

For our purposes, a few key quotes will suffice.

Photo caption: A shop in Vienna destroyed on Kristallnacht | Photo: Getty Images

Rotem Meir Sela

“New York, The End”

… the Jews of New York are living on borrowed time.

This has already happened in the last century — in Vienna, which housed 180,000 Jews and elected Karl Lueger, an antisemitic mayor who was a model and inspiration for Hitler. It happened in Baghdad, also home to hundreds of thousands of Jews, who were drowned in blood and hatred during the Farhud, a local Kristallnacht that ended their golden age. And it happened in Salonika, Warsaw, Berlin, and Spain — wherever Jews felt they had reached the heights, and time and again their success gave birth to abysmal hatred, persecution, expulsion, and pogroms.

In New York, exactly the same thing is happening right now. …

This is not going to change, and it will not become more pleasant or easier. History teaches us that such hatred, once it raises its head, does not quiet down until it eliminates Jews’ ability to live alongside it. In fact, there is not a single example in history of a city, nation, or country in which the rise of political and institutionalized antisemitism to a position of leadership ended in quiet — before it extracted its pound of flesh from the Jews.

History teaches us that the Jews of New York will not leave in time. They will continue to cling to the familiar and the comfortable, telling themselves they have another decade or generation, until it is too late — and they will do so while waging all-out war against any Jew who dares tell them otherwise. …

… we [Israelis] are obligated to fight the willful forgetting that the Jews of New York have imposed on themselves. Many of them will not like this message, and will struggle to see the Israeli Jewish community — until recently “their little sister” — calling them to come home. But in a struggle for survival, we must not give up: we are obligated to fight so that history, at least in part, does not repeat itself.

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There are undoubtedly those who will disagree with Selah’s read of why Mamdani was elected, and there are likely many who will explain quite convincingly why this current situation is not analogous to the other historical precedents he cites. That’s fine; it’s precisely what makes for fruitful and interesting conversation.

About certain things, though, Selah is undeniably right. His column and the article about the Haredi protests that adorned the front page remind us that there are three things to which we can point that have never, ever happened in Jewish history.

No Israeli government has ever had the courage to draw the line with the Haredim and to begin to bring to an end the cancerous growth of their refusal to help sustain our society. Never.

Never in Jewish history was there an outbreak of anti-Semitism that reached all the way to the top echelons of government and society but that then just died down before Jewish blood was spilled and Jewish lives were taken. Never.

The Jews never flee in time. Never.

The phrase plus ça change comes to mind, but it doesn’t come close to communicating the heartbreak we ought to be feeling.