Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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New Zionist Movement's avatar
New Zionist Movement
9h

Son of Holocaust survivors and IDF veteran here. The haredim should NOT be drafted! Their primitive and supremacist mentality will only further erode an army that has already become too "religious".

Neither should they receive a single shekel of public funds for their brain-washing yeshivas. The funds should instead be used to bolster the professional ranks of the IDF.

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Beth El's avatar
Beth El
6h

Chicago Jew here, and founder of an Oral Testimonies Project before the Shoah Foundation began, which gives a clue to my age and my knowledge about the Holocaust. It is well documented that many Jews didn’t leave Europe “in time” because they couldn’t in good conscience leave loved ones who due to age, infirmity or other factors could not go; because they couldn’t afford to travel and establish themselves in a new country; because they couldn’t find a new country to take them, etc etc. It is simplistic to posit that Jews don’t leave because they/we are blind to the threat. So I ask Selah and all Israeli Jews who shake their heads and fingers at Diaspora Jewry for our foolish short-sightedness…what material support is Israel offering to those among us who cannot afford to move to Israel (myself included)? Who struggle with the decision to abandon an ailing elderly parent (myself included)? And who legitimately asks if one is safer in Israel anymore, given that there has been no official inquiry into the devastating failures of the IDF, the intelligence services, and the government before/during/after October 7 alongside the continuing presence of militarized Hamas/Iran/Hezbollah/Turkey and no international support. I ask Selah, are his pockets deep enough that he could pick up and run somewhere else? If so, he can count himself luckier than many. Is he willing to leave to their fate family members who are physically incapable of running with him? Is he confident that leaving the Diaspora for Israel isn’t jumping out of the frying pan into the fire? I’m just real tired of being a Jew in this Jew hating world while some Israeli Jews ratchet up Diaspora fear with pieces like this without offering concrete assistance to make Aliyah attainable for all who would go if they could. And without having been able to move the needle toward governmental accountability and actionable insights toward “never again” vis a vis Oct 7.

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