We were at one of the parking lots in Jerusalem’s largest cemetery yesterday, not quite certain that we were in the right place. I was peering at Google Maps on my phone when two guys in their thirties came up to us.

“Are you Avi’s parents?” one of them asked.

I nodded, wondering how in the world the guy knew us.

“We got a location pin saying it’s over here,” he said. I must have looked a bit puzzled as to how he knew who we were. “Avi was our commanding officer,” he said.

We never really got to know the guys in our son’s unit—security protocols didn’t allow it. But at his wedding, when I saw a whole group of guys who seemed to be his friends yet didn’t look in the least bit familiar, I assumed that that was them.

Later that evening, during the dancing, when those same guys grabbed Avi and me and put us on a slab of wood they’d found somewhere and held us both up there, seemingly effortlessly, for a long, long time, I was pretty sure.

Average people can’t do that. Or at least don’t.

Standing around the gravesite, in a heartbreakingly beautiful section of the cemetery that I’d never been to that’s set aside for small children and in which tiny graves are arranged one next to the other, those two guys, and a few of the others who’d been with them in the army years ago, looked more stunned than anything. They seemed brokenhearted, yes, but mostly bewildered, almost as if they were saying to themselves, “We got through all those years in the army, then we started lives and then we went back to war and survived that, and now this?”

One of them, whose parents happen to be dear friends of ours, had lost a daughter, just a few months old, the day before, in what appears to have been a terrible accident. These weren’t the same carefree, post-army, pre-life guys I’d seen at the wedding. Many of them had kids, and of this I’m sure—whenever it was that they’d last gotten together, they had not imagined that they’d next meet at the funeral of one of their infant children.

Their faces struck me as metaphors for everything here. Bewildered. A world so utterly different from what we’d imagined possible just a few years ago. A reality so disorienting that we’re all still struggling to figure out how to just put one foot in front of the other.

We went out to dinner last week at Eucalyptus, an iconic Jerusalem restaurant at the base of the walls around the Old City (not far from the Jaffa Gate) that’s been around for some forty years. We’ve been there a bunch of times, but about a decade ago, we decided to go there for our anniversary, and sitting outside in the June Jerusalem air had a really lovely evening. Since then, that’s been our anniversary spot.

So when we heard that the restaurant would be closing next week, we knew we needed to go one last time. We went with friends with whom we’d gone there before—the same great food, the same enchanting setting. The chef, who always comes to everyone’s table and chats them up, did so again, though this time he seemed subdued. My wife said to me afterwards, “He’s not just retiring. Something else is going on—he seemed really sad.”

It did, indeed, seem that he was sad. As were we.

Not because of the restaurant, per se. Restaurants come and go—it’s the nature of the business, and he’s definitely at retirement age. But Eucalyptus had been here forever. It was already an iconic part of Jerusalem when we moved here almost thirty years ago. It was a place that almost everyone knew. It was, in a way, the “Jerusalem of Old,” the Jerusalem before Covid made us appreciate just being able to go out to dinner, Jerusalem before many spots would bring back memories of Judicial Reform protests, Jerusalem before we could remember which streets we’d stood on as military funeral processions drove by, Jerusalem before the next war.

It was part of a Jerusalem that, to be sure, was far from perfect, but it was a Jerusalem that now, in our memories, feels somehow idyllic.

It felt like we were losing more than a restaurant. We were losing one of our last holds on a world that we probably didn’t appreciate enough back when we had it, a world that ended up vanishing more quickly than we’d imagined possible.

Time it was, and what a time it was, it was

A time of innocence, A time of confidences

Long ago, it must be, I have a photograph

Preserve your memories; They're all that's left you

I don’t know about innocence. But maybe. Confidence? That, we definitely had. How did we not know what a gift that confidence was?

But all the bravado we’ve long gotten used to hearing from the Prime Minister for so many years has suddenly evaporated. I almost miss it, honestly.

Just a couple of days ago, this is what appeared on our phones on N12:

Headline:

Netanyahu to an American official: “Does Trump still have our back? I’m worried.”

And in the sub-headline:

The Prime Minister left the White House with no indication of what the President plans to do.

Yes, he’s clearly worried. (I pray he’s not surprised; did he really think he was dealing with a person of principles?) And he’s making little effort to hide that worry from rank and file Israelis.

Yesterday afternoon, the PM gave a speech in the Knesset, warning Iran that it would be a “huge mistake” to attack us.