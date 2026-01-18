Hagai Lober, pictured above (b. February 1969) is an actor, playwright, theater director, acting teacher, founder and artistic director of the Aspeklaria Theater and School of Acting.

He has long been a prolific creator digital content, particularly since the Judicial Reform issue and even more once his son, Yehonatan, z’l (pictured below) was killed in Gaza in December 2023, while battling terrorists. We’ve shared many of his posts over the years, and today share yet another.

Yehonatan Lober z’l

Hagai’s posts frequently bridge that amorphous space between poetry and prose, bringing a beauty to social media that we seldom see. This week, though, on the occasion of his son’s widow’s wedding, he outside himself, in this “message” to his son.

His post on Facebook is below, presented without comment, only with a literal translation.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Today at Your Wife's Wedding And we will wash and dress up and wear that same festive garment. And we will travel as we did then, the whole family, to the wedding. And we will enter a familiar hall decorated with flowers. And we will shake hands again with acquaintances and strangers, And we will say, as people always do, "Mazal Tov" a hundred times. And we will stand once more beside the bride's chair. And we will sing by heart that song of longing, When her head, crowned with a white veil, will be wrapped once again in a veil. And under the chuppah that melody will be played. And the bride will circle that same circle. And again 'Behold, you are consecrated unto me.' And a ring will be placed on her finger. And the glass will be shattered, just like our hearts, And together with our son under the wedding canopy, We will play 'If I forget thee, O Jerusalem.' And everything is new and everything is as it was. And great joy. And Jerusalem is being built, And with it a new family. And there is a husband for the widow. And a father for the orphans. And rebirth for our nation. And high, high above our tears And above our torn heart, You hover, And smile a silent smile, And whisper in a clear and pure voice, "Mazal Tov to you, my wife." Chagi Luber

