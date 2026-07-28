It’s ironic, I thought to myself on Tisha B’Av last week — things now are, in so many ways, much worse than they were three years ago. But people seemed much more distraught three years ago than they did this year.

This year felt “muted,” more than anything.

Why is that? As I reminded us all in last week’s video post, Tisha B’Av three years ago fell precisely three days after the Knesset had passed the first portion of the Judicial Reform plan. Many of us had not only hoped, but had believed, that they simply wouldn’t do it.

Of course they had the votes; but with the country teetering on the brink of civil war, would they really go ahead?

I, for one, was convinced that they wouldn’t. That they’d pull back at the last second.

But I was wrong.

Speaking of being wrong, not about predictions but about opinions, I’ve come to think that this period of Jewish and Israeli history calls on us all to force ourselves to reflect honestly on the ways in which beliefs that we deeply held — or still hold — might in fact be wrong. I’ll share some of my own misgivings about my own positions in a video later this week.

Three years later, Judicial Reform feels like an ancient memory.

So much has changed.

Thousands of Israelis are dead; tens of thousands have been wounded; faith in the government has been shredded; sizable portions of the country are not habitable; Israel is a pariah state in ways that exceed even our most dramatic fears, we’re losing America with breathtaking speed (on this, see Franklin Foer’s recent article in the Atlantic); Iran is apparently progressing towards a nuclear weapon; Hamas is not disarming—but the rebuilding of Gaza is still proceeding; Hezbollah remains largely in place — and the list goes on.

So why, I asked myself, was Tisha B’Av so muted, so almost “benign” relative to three years ago?

The main reason, of course, is exhaustion. People here are depleted in ways that are difficult to explain. Here, too, there are countless examples, but no need.

Last week, the exhaustion simply meant that people didn’t have it in them to weep this time. There were tears, but quiet tears. A desperation, but of a low-energy sort. It was, strangely enough, a bit like Tisha B’Av used to be … when we’d think of destructions that had happened long ago, not what was unfolding in front of our eyes.

Was the Book of Lamentations written before or after the Destruction?

On the surface, that’s a silly question. How could one have written a lament about the loss of Jerusalem before Jerusalem was lost? Why would one mourn the burning of the Temple before the Temple was burnt?

But as we’ll learn from Rabbi Shoshana Cohen below, that question — of whether Lamentations was written before or after the Destruction — is a question that the rabbis themselves asked. And implicit in that question is another — is Lamentations a dirge for what has been lost, or a warning about what could still be lost?

That theme, mourning what’s already lost while hoping to save what can still be saved, came up in almost every gathering that we attended on Tisha B’Av. At services. In discussions of films at Beit Avi Chai. In smaller discussion groups.

Perhaps that is why things were so muted this year. Because three years ago, we were aghast and shocked at the thought of what we might lose. Now, we’ve already lost a lot of it.

Quietly, what we’re asking ourselves is what can still be saved, and how.

Of all the presentations that I heard on Tisha B’Av about this tension between mourning and warning, none focused on it more beautifully than that of Rabbi Shoshana Cohen, who was at our synagogue on Wednesday evening and (along with several other people) spoke that evening.

When she posted her text on Facebook a few days later, I immediately asked if she might be willing to share a translation with us, so that people far beyond the walls of our synagogue might get a sense of what Israelis are feeling.

She and I are different people, so I might not have phrased everything precisely the way that she did, but that makes no difference — her words are a window into a deep-seated Israeli fear that everyone who wants to understand what is unfolding here needs to know about. Here is what some Israelis are saying to each other — and understanding that will help others understand us.

I’m grateful to Shoshana for granting us permission to share this.

Something I shared yesterday in synagogue between the kinot

Rabbi Shoshana Cohen

At the beginning of Eicha Rabbah, there is a dispute between Rabbi Yehudah and Rabbi Nehemiah about the meaning and context of the word eicha (“How”). One might even say that they are arguing about the Book of Lamentations itself—and perhaps even about the proper orientation for this day and for standing in the face of destruction.

According to Rabbi Yehudah, “Eicha is nothing other than a term of rebuke.”

According to Rabbi Nehemiah, “Eicha is nothing other than a lament.”

The two also disagree about when the Book of Lamentations was composed.

Rabbi Yehudah says: in the days of King Jehoiakim, several years before the final destruction of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Nehemiah responds: “Do people mourn the dead before they die?” Therefore, he argues that Lamentations was composed only after the destruction.

The disagreement, then, is not only about the meaning of the word, but about one’s stance in the face of destruction—about the meaning of this very day.

For Rabbi Yehudah, who understands eicha as rebuke, the emphasis is not on what happened but on why. Whose fault is it? Who bears responsibility? (It is actually not entirely clear whether the rebuke is directed toward God, who brought about the destruction—as if to say, “Look what You have done!”—or toward the people of Israel, that is, toward ourselves.)

The use of eicha within the Book of Lamentations itself includes both accusations against Israel and against God. But the verse Rabbi Yehudah cites as proof tips the balance toward rebuke directed at Israel—that is, at us.

Jeremiah 8:8–9

“How (eicha) can you say, ‘We are wise, and the Torah of the Lord is with us,’ when in fact the lying pen of the scribes has turned it into falsehood? The wise shall be put to shame; they shall be dismayed and caught. They have rejected the word of the Lord, so what wisdom is theirs?”

In other words: this looming destruction is your responsibility. How did you become this way? The verse also deepens the moral challenge: How can you claim to be wise when your words are false and when you fail to live according to God’s word?

For Rabbi Yehudah, standing before destruction demands fierce self-criticism. That is why he says these words were composed during the reign of Jehoiakim, while there was still time to change course. The message is: try to understand why this is happening. Accept criticism, take responsibility, and perhaps the destruction can still be prevented.

Rabbi Nehemiah, by contrast, emphasizes the aspect of destruction that does not call us to reflection or to assigning blame, but simply to lament—to cry out, to weep genuinely. To make full space for grief and to acknowledge all that has been lost.

If the point is mourning, then there is no sense in mourning before the destruction is complete. That is why Rabbi Nehemiah insists that Lamentations was composed only after the destruction.

These past years, we have moved repeatedly between these two positions: mourning deeply for what can no longer be saved—for those who will never return, for kibbutzim, villages, cities, and homes, and for people, those close to us and those outside our immediate circles—and even beyond our nation—who will not come back —

and, for many of us, standing before the destruction unfolding in our own time with words of rebuke: directed at ourselves, at our leaders, and at our society. It is not too late, we have said over and over.

I have wept over scenes of the burned out houses of Be’eri, even as they have found ways to rebuild. I have watched over and over again the video of my neighbor Aner Shapira throwing grenades out of the roadside shelter, somehow hoping that the next time I watch it the end will be different.

I have stood at a spot near Ras ‘Ein al-’Auja where a village that existed just a few months ago is no more, destroyed and abandoned as a result of severe pressure and violence from nearby Israeli settler outposts and ministers determined to empty the area of its Palestinian inhabitants. And I have sat with the residents of Um Al Hir, whose village — while in dire straights — can still be saved.

Alongside this community, I have stood in protest in Jerusalem begging for the hostages to come home and demanding that those responsible resign; and now I stand with those who demand that we find a lasting solution that will end this cycle of violence.

I think this is the central challenge before us: knowing when to make space for mourning, to acknowledge that there are things that cannot be repaired, and when not to allow partial destruction to overwhelm us, but instead to see it as a rebuke directed toward ourselves—a call to self-examination and repair.

Interestingly, the verse that Rabbi Nehemiah cites also points us in this direction.

Genesis 3:9 reads:

“The Lord God called to the human (adam) and said to him: ‘Ayekah?’”

The midrash interprets this as: “Oy lekha—Woe to you.”

“Eicha“—”Woe to you”—is a common rabbinic interpretation of God’s Ayekah in the Garden of Eden: Alas, what have you done? The past cannot be undone. You will never return to Eden.

Yet most of us, even though this is not the plain meaning of the verse, hear God’s Ayekah as “Where are you?”—an invitation to take responsibility for your actions and begin to repair.

We move back and forth between mourning and rebuke. At times mourning can overwhelm us, and sometimes it becomes an excuse for believing that nothing more can be done. At other times rebuke quickly turns into blame, without first allowing ourselves to sit with the scope and depth of the destruction that has been wrought—even by our own hands.

We must hold lament in one hand and rebuke in the other.

To mourn—and to continue repairing whatever can still be repaired.

For those who would like links to other writing by Shoshana Cohen, you can start with these:

Trauma and Its Challenges, Resilience and Its Shadow: What Holds Israeli Society Together and What Holds It Back

Times of Israel blogs

The Beauty of a Tenuous Peace

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Rabbi Shoshana Cohen is an educator and activist based in Jerusalem. She is T’ruah’s Rabbinic Educator in Israel, leads the beit midrash for the Dorot Fellowship, and teaches at the Schechter Rabbinical School. She also serves as scholar-in-residence in Jewish communities across the US.

Shoshana is a research fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute, where she served as senior faculty and rabbi of Hartman’s Hevruta Gap Year Program and taught in the Institute’s many programs. For nearly two decades, she was senior faculty at the Conservative Yeshiva, mentoring generations of rabbinical students on their journey towards leadership. Shoshana serves on the board of Rabbis for Human Rights and is passionate about Torah as a liberating force for justice and human dignity.