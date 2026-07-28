Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Barrett Burka MD's avatar
Barrett Burka MD
4h

There are only tears & a resolve to exist/survive. It's the history of our people.

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