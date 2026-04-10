Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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"What a relief," and "what a disaster"

Israelis are struggling to integrate both great relief that 40 horrible days are behind us, but that the war ended with none of our goals accomplished, because Donald Trump had had enough.
Daniel Gordis
Apr 10, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s the strangest thing, this mood in Israel now. On the one hand, immense relief that 40 hellish days are behind us. Kids are back in school. Small businesses can try to save what’s left. People can walk outside without worrying how far they’ve wandered from a shelter. We can turn off our phones at night, without concern that we might miss a warning o…

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