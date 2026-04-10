It’s the strangest thing, this mood in Israel now. On the one hand, immense relief that 40 hellish days are behind us. Kids are back in school. Small businesses can try to save what’s left. People can walk outside without worrying how far they’ve wandered from a shelter. We can turn off our phones at night, without concern that we might miss a warning o…
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"What a relief," and "what a disaster"
Israelis are struggling to integrate both great relief that 40 horrible days are behind us, but that the war ended with none of our goals accomplished, because Donald Trump had had enough.
Apr 10, 2026
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Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis
Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!
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