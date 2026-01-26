What happens when post-army Israelis take their proverbial trip to India, but then have a PTSD crisis far from home?

“Our greatest generation,” Israelis are calling this generation of young people, “the new founding generation.”

From those heroic hours in which people saved others, whom they often didn’t even know, from near certain death at the Nova, to the hundreds of thousands of soldiers who served in Gaza and in the North, often at grievous cost, to the many thousands of civilians who already by the afternoon of Shabbat, October 7, had begun to set up civilian command centers, to the young reservists who are founding political parties to afford Israel a new start—it seems there’s no need that many young Israelis are not determined to fill.

Today, we hear about yet another angle, from two young Israelis who realized that Israeli souls had to be saved not only at the Nova, not only in Gaza, not only in the hospitals or recovery units, but far away from home, in India.

What happens when a person travels to India on their proverbial post-army trip and only there experiences symptoms of PTSD? What if the symptoms are so severe that they can’t even figure out how to get home? What if someone else knows they’re in trouble—to whom can they turn?

Enter HA-MAKOM, “The Place.”

Yet another story of Israeli love and care, creativity and devotion—yet another expression of the Israeli sense that we’re all responsible for each other.

Tamar Friedman is a military mental health officer (Kabanit) in the reserves, social worker, rescuer, tour guide, and a musician.

Hezi Shohat is a trauma social worker, search and rescue specialist, and reserve Company Commander.

