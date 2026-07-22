It was the Israeli news that helped keep them going, many of the former hostages (those who were fortunate enough to survive) said upon their return.

Some said that they heard their own parents — or siblings or children — on the news, doing everything possible to bring them home safely. Others saw the massive protests people had joined on their behalf, and were moved to tears to see that they had not been forgotten.

For still others, contact with the outside world kept the calendar alive. Agam Berger, an IDF lookout who was abducted from the Nahal Oz base (those were the lookouts whose warnings that something was about to happen were ignored by the brass) said upon her release that she managed to keep a semblance of Shabbat in captivity. Though she was forced by her captors to perform daily domestic tasks like cooking, Berger explicitly informed them that she would not light fires or cook food on Shabbat. She and other captives refused to eat non-kosher meat and observed fast days like Yom Kippur and Tisha B’Av (which we observe tonight and tomorrow).

“I asked God to give me a sign,” she said, “and then, by chance, I saw the date ‘ninth of Av’ appear on television. From there, we counted until the actual day.”

Using a foreign calendar, radio broadcasts and occasional glimpses of Israeli TV, she and other captives were able to construct a calendar and keep track of the passage of time.

For all of us, even when we occasionally wake up and can’t remember what day it is, losing track of time is frightening. Losing track of time for the long run must be terrifying.

So terrifying, in fact, that the Jerusalem Talmud instructs Jews what to do if they are taken captive and have no idea what day it is.

An adult [Jew] who was taken captive among Gentiles, [how should they observe Shabbat?]. Rav and Samuel [each gave an answer]. One said, he counts six [regular days] and [then] keeps the Sabbath, but the other said, he keeps the Sabbath and [then] counts six [days of the week]. Rabbi Isaac ben Eleazar in the name of Rav Naḥman bar Jacob: he counts six [days] and [then] keeps the Sabbath, [then he counts] five and keeps the Sabbath, [then he counts] four and keeps the Sabbath, three and keeps the Sabbath, two and keeps the Sabbath, one and keeps the Sabbath.

There’s a tremendous amount to unpack here, but let’s just focus on one element. What’s the logic of Rabbi Isaac ben Eleazar? Why this strange system of counting six days and then observing Shabbat, then five days and then observing Shabbat, and so forth? What kind of sense does that possibly make?

There are many ways of understanding this, but one option seems the most likely:

Since it’s a crap shoot in any event, if you follow Rav or Samuel, you might always get it wrong. If you follow Rabbi Isaac ben Eleazar, then at some point or another, you’re going to be observing Shabbat on the right day.

On that day, for at least that one very occasional day, you’ll be reunited with your people.

Given the heat in Jerusalem today, it’s a bit hard to recall that just a few weeks ago we were surrounded by massive ice and in a snowstorm. It’s beautiful, our tradition says, but that can never be “home.”

When we were near the North Pole (Svalbard, technically) a few weeks ago, the sun never set. When we were awakened at 1:00 am by the ship’s PA system to go outside to see a polar bear, we (actually, only one of the two of us, but that’s another story) suited up (it’s very cold) and went outside … and it was bright as day.

So what would we do about Shabbat? We knew what day it was, but how were we to determine when to start Shabbat and when to conclude it? The rabbi on our ship, who was also the supervisor of the kosher food, said that here, too, there are different views of how to act, but he would be following this one: whatever time Shabbat started in Jerusalem is the time that we would start it. Whatever time Shabbat ended in Jerusalem is the time that we would end it. We were a few time zones away, so we wouldn’t actually be starting Shabbat with the people of Jerusalem. But no matter. We’d still copy the times.

If there’s no transition from day to night or from night to day, how do we really know where we are? We behave as if we were in Jerusalem. We act as if we were home.

If we’re captives, the Talmud says, we do something to make sure that we observe Shabbat on the same day as other Jews, at least once in a while. And if there’s no sunset, we make sure that we, like other Jews, still have Shabbat, by “pretending” that we’re home, by acting as if we’re in Jerusalem.

The guides and naturalists on our ship were from all over. They were Chinese (the woman in the photo at the very top of this post) and Taiwanese, Finnish and German, one from the Falklands, and so forth. And as we got to know them over eight days, it became clear that they were all of a certain “type.” They’d been economists or in the military or had whatever job they had, and then they discovered the beauty of the Pole. So they dropped everything, and became guides. During what is our summer, they guide in the Arctic Circle. In our winter, they guide near Antarctica. Here and there, they “set up camp” in Longyearbyen, the Norwegian town where the ship sails from, but rarely — very rarely — do they go back to China, or Taiwan, or Finland, or Germany, or the Falklands.

Their home is “beauty.” Where the beauty is, that’s where they are.

It was true not only of the naturalists. At a sporting goods store in Longyearbyen, we asked the cashier where she was from. She was in her twenties, from some other European country. “How did you end up living here?” my wife asked. “I came for a summer, fell in love with the beauty, and decided that this would be home.”

And there she stayed.

In some ways, I could understand her. Completely. The power of the nature was so overwhelming that many times a day I found myself thinking to myself, מה גדלו מעשיך, “How great are Your works, O Lord” (Ps. 92:6). Utterly beyond words, beyond photos.

We were so infinitesimally small in the universe … it actually calmed me. In the scheme of the universe, our challenges are, well …

So yes, hearing their stories was fascinating and even inspiring in a way, and for a second, given the reality in which we now live, I was actually envious. But at the same time, I was struck time and again by how utterly “un-Jewish” a way of life it is.

There’s a passage in the Babylonian Talmud (Sanhedrin 17b) about what must be present for a Jew to live in a certain place:

And it is taught in a baraita: A Torah scholar is not permitted to reside in any city that does not have these ten things: A court that has the authority to flog and punish transgressors; and a charity fund for which monies are collected by two people and distributed by three, as required by halakha. This leads to a requirement for another three people in the city. And a synagogue; and a bathhouse; and a public bathroom; a doctor; and a bloodletter; and a scribe [velavlar] to write sacred scrolls and necessary documents; and a ritual slaughterer; and a teacher of young children. With these additional requirements there are a minimum of 120 men who must be residents of the city. They said in the name of Rabbi Akiva: The city must also have varieties of fruit, because varieties of fruit illuminate the eyes.

For the moment, the details don’t matter. Suffice it to say that the Talmud would be horrified by the idea of a Jew visiting Longyearbyen and deciding just to call it home.

Of course, you could keep kosher. Of course, you could keep Shabbat.

But you wouldn’t be part of a larger whole.

So you can visit, but that’s it.

Then you have to go home.

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What we Jews fear, perhaps more than anything, is losing our compass. Being in captivity without knowing what day of the week it is. Being somewhere and not knowing what time it really is, what the rest of our people is doing and when.

Why Tisha B’Av tonight and tomorrow? For some, of course, it’s the loss of the Temples, or the loss of sovereignty. But many Jews wouldn’t want to see the Temple reconstructed, and many others don’t mourn the loss of sovereignty any longer, because we’ve got it back.

Fair enough.

So why mourn tonight? We mourn, I think, because we know that losing our place is a regular part of Jewish history. It didn’t just happen once, or twice or three times. It happens over and over again.

We know, therefore we fear.

Something is shifting, something is giving way. We’re not sure precisely what, and we have no idea how it will play out — but we’re not blind. We’re not deaf. We can read. It’s happening.

By last week, we were were in Iceland, and spent a good portion of our time with a group of Jewish couples, more or less our age, most from the Tri-State area. Uber-successful and uber-sophisticated, most of them somewhere on the observance scale, they appear about as secure as a Jew can appear. But it was astounding how many of them asked us what we knew about the Israeli real estate market.

My wife was particularly fascinated, and when people asked her about real estate, in order to figure out what kind of a place they might need, she asked them, “Are you planning to spend a lot of time there?” “No, not at this point,” most said.

“Then why buy now?” she asked. “The exchange rate is lousy. These aren’t exactly fun times in Israel. What’s the rush?” Whereupon more than one person said to her, “We keep hearing that if we wait too long, there will be no apartments left.”

I suppose that if two million Jews suddenly decided to move to Israel, there might, indeed, be a serious housing shortage, no matter how much money one brought to the table. But that’s not about to happen. What struck me — and saddened me — was the sense of dread, the worry, the fear that there will be nowhere to go.

These Jews, the most successful, most educated, seemingly most secure Jews in the history of the Jewish people, are worried about having to flee? Are concerned that there will be no place to go?

Ask yourself this: is there any other people on the planet that has carried that worry for two or three thousand years? Is there any other nation whose history grinds into their DNA the fear of homelessness, the fear of having to pick up and start all over again?

Of course, there are many peoples who have had to do that. But is there any people other than the Jews for whom the potential of homelessness is part of the core of their identity?

I don’t believe there is. It’s not that we’re paranoid; it’s just that if we read the past, we know that we should worry. We’ve lost our homes here, we’ve lost our homes in Babylonia, we’ve lost our homes in Europe … and now, it seems, newer diasporas are in the crosshairs.

What should we do? That’s a complicated question. Tonight, though, on Tisha B’Av, that’s not the issue. Tonight and tomorrow, we simply take in the fact that Jews can’t be guides at the Poles, at least not for the long haul. We need a place. We need a home. We need a community.

And we know that just when we think things seem permanent, we lose them. It’s happened time after time, and now, once again, we can feel the breezes becoming a wind.

That’s why we fast tonight and tomorrow. That’s why we mourn. That’s why we weep.

Because we’ve seen this story unfold before.

And if that’s not worthy of weeping over, what is?