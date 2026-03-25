Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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When even saying "have a Happy Passover" elicits a chuckle, you know people are starting to crack

Some glimpses at Israeli online humor, as a lightening attack turns into a slog with no obvious marker of what victory would look like.
Daniel Gordis
Mar 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Remember those opening days? Two hundred Israeli jets, in the largest Israeli air force operation in history, wiping out the Iranian leadership and dealing a death blow to their military? Remember the days when we were sure that the next day would bring about a popular uprising that would topple the regime? Remember the days when we were sure we were ab…

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