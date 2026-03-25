Remember those opening days? Two hundred Israeli jets, in the largest Israeli air force operation in history, wiping out the Iranian leadership and dealing a death blow to their military? Remember the days when we were sure that the next day would bring about a popular uprising that would topple the regime? Remember the days when we were sure we were ab…
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When even saying "have a Happy Passover" elicits a chuckle, you know people are starting to crack
Some glimpses at Israeli online humor, as a lightening attack turns into a slog with no obvious marker of what victory would look like.
Mar 25, 2026
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Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis
Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!
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