"You can win, and still weep": Israeli college students just back from war read the war-suffused Greek classics very differently

When I was a freshman at Columbia, a long time ago, we read—as Columbia students have for a century—the Iliad and the Odyssey in our very first semester. I was an eighteen year old kid from a nice, quiet, suburban neighborhood. I made my way through the books and more or less understood them—or so I thought—but given my fortunate and sheltered life until that point, while I “understood” the war scenes in the books, they certainly didn’t touch anything in the core of my soul.

As we hear today, from my colleague at Shalem College, Dr. Ido Hevroni, reading the Iliad and the Odyssey with Israeli students is now a very different experience—because many of them have recently returned from fighting in battles just as harrowing as those Homer describes. In fact, as Hevroni relates, one of the students he’d taught the Iliad to as a freshmen was killed on October 7, in a fierce battle, just days before the academic year would have started—and instead of welcoming Amir back to campus, Hevroni spoke at his grave.

Why should we be interested in how Israeli students respond to these texts?

Because hearing how young Israeli students relate so differently to books that westerners have been reading for hundreds of years affords us a window into their lives, into their souls and into the country they will soon shape, which is, of course, the purpose of IFTI.

As Hanukkah marks, in part, the accomplishment of devoted Jewish fighters, this seemed like a very appropriate week for us to hear from Ido Hevroni about this generation’s Maccabees.

Dr. Ido Hevroni is chair of the David and Judith Lobel Core Curriculum and a senior lecturer at Shalem College.

Previously the college’s founding educational director, he is a scholar of rabbinic literature and teaches Talmud and Midrash, classical literature, and theories of depth psychology. He is among Israel’s leading experts on liberal arts education and frequently grants master classes on pedagogy.

Hevroni formerly served as academic director of the Shalem IDF Educational Leadership Program and as an associate dean at the Mandel School for Educational Leadership, and currently serves as a volunteer lecturer for various IDF units and pre-military preparatory schools.

His research and writing connect the practical and realistic aspects of metal craft (i.e., blacksmithing and gold-smithing) with the conceptual depths of Talmudic and classical literature.

