Today’s post is a continuation of the essay which we posted earlier this week, “Peter Beinart and I used to debate, and we had a podcast together. Here’s why I can’t do that anymore.” Yes, I know this one is long—but I didn’t want to divide it into three parts.

As I mentioned in Part I of this essay, readers of Israel from the Inside have long suggested that I address Peter Beinart’s writings on Israel. Why did I decide, after Peter wrote his column in the New York Times, “I No Longer Believe in a Jewish State and the much longer version, “Yavne: A Jewish Case for Equality in Israel-Palestine” in 2020, that I couldn’t engage anymore? Why did I, sometimes with more than a bit of regret, decline invitations to debate once again on an American campus?

It wasn’t because I disagreed profoundly—we’d disagreed from the start. It wasn’t because I wasn’t going to convince him and he wasn’t going to convince me—that had also been the case from the get-go. It was because it became clear to me that while we did disagree about policy, morality, politics and more, what most fundamentally divided us was our belief about what Jewish loyalty required.

And there are certain kinds of loyalty, love, devotion that aren’t open to debate.

I can’t debate anyone over whether or not I should love my wife or my kids—my love for them is the very essence of who I am. Debating whether I should or should not love them would be not only utterly useless, but indeed, an affront to the sanctity of the lives we’ve built together. There are some things that are too sacred to be debated, among them—at least for me—the loyalty that Jews ought to feel for their people.

In today’s “Part II,” I will try to illustrate how Peter and I disagree not just about the Israeli-Palestinian issue, but on what the very essence of what Judaism is, why there’s no real value in debating that, and then, in the final section, why I fear that his take on Judaism is a recipe for dooming not only the Jewish people, but the West itself.

Two Palestinians who speak to Beinart about loyalty

Let’s go about this in a slightly unpredictable way—I’m going to let two Palestinian voices, both responding to or in dialogue with Beinart, make the argument about loyalty.

As I mentioned in Part I, after Peter Beinart spoke at Tel Aviv University, he discovered that he’d run afoul not only of many Israelis but also of his anti-Zionist BDS comrades. Seeking to mend fences with his progressive allies, he posted to X once again (see Part I for the first post):

The Jews as a tribe

Of all the hundreds (perhaps thousands?) of responses on X and elsewhere to that mea maxima culpa, one of the most telling was a post by Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a Saudi-born Gazan, now living in America.

Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib is no fan of Israel’s conduct of this war, or its longstanding treatment of Palestinians. Even in this post, he notes his commitment to “Palestinian emancipation from perpetual military occupation.”

What is exceptionally interesting about Alkhatib’s post, though, beyond his opining that the Beinart mea culpa was “embarrassing and deeply self-deprecatory,” was his understanding that the Jews are a tribe. Not (just) a religion. Not (just) a culture. Not (at all) a “tikkun olam club,” but at the very core of it all, a tribe.

Alkhatib understands well what anti-Zionist Jews either don’t or don’t want to. We’re a tribe, a people.

The reason that the term “completely secular Jew” is in no way a contradiction in terms (unlike Christianity, for example— “passionate atheist Christian” is a phrase that makes no sense) is because one can absolutely construe a version of Judaism in which religion does not play a part. It’s not the version of Judaism that speaks to me, and I have my deep doubts about its viability in diaspora communities, but that it can be a profound and committed way of Jewish life is—at least to me—beyond doubt. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers who died in this war, and tens of thousands more who served in it, were not in the least bit engaged with the religious dimension of Jewish life, but they knowingly put themselves squarely in harm’s way; tragically, in hundreds and hundreds of cases, they paid the ultimate price.

Why did they do that? Because they wanted to serve their country?

Yes, but also no. Those of us who watched Israeli news more or less incessantly for two years during this war saw, time and again, video clips of tanks crossing the border back into Israel. And more times than one can count, we saw and heard the same image and words: soldiers, standing in their tanks with their heads and torsos outside the hatch, making a “V” sign with one hand, calling out am yisrael chai—“the nation of Israel lives!”

Yes, it was about their country, but more than that, it was about their people, their tribe (which incidentally makes the service of Druze and other non-Jews in the army, who do not share that same motivation, all the more admirable and praiseworthy).

One can, at times, disagree with one’s tribe’s elders, of course. One can take exception to what the tribe does. But one cannot honestly abet that tribe’s eradication while at the same time claiming to be part of it.

Thus, back in 2020, one of the reasons that I didn’t respond to Beinart’s Yavne piece was that his solution for ending “Jewish superiority” utterly ignored the likelihood that few of us here would remain alive after what he proposed. Moreover, plenty of people had already pointed that out. Adi Schwartz and Einat Wilf, for example, in their critique of Beinart’s call for a Palestinian right of return to a country that Jews and Arabs would share equally, noted that one problem with the proposal was that Jews would not survive it:

Peacemakers must choose which path to peace they favor to resolve the conflict. There are those who seek to end the conflict by ending Zionism, as Beinart does, and so they advocate a wide variety of means for stripping Jews of their sovereignty. Whether they call for ‘one state’ or ‘two states and “return”’ or ‘justice and rights for Palestinians’, these are all formulations that unfortunately still mean that nowhere and in no borders will the Jews govern themselves and exercise power. But we firmly believe that there is yet to appear a viable alternative to Jewish self-determination as a means of securing the safety, dignity and thriving of the Jewish people, and we refuse to be placated by empty promises that Jews would be just fine as a minority living among others, even when there is no more Israel. We do wonder where the people who wave aside concerns about the fate of Jews without sovereignty will be once they are proven wrong.

Indeed, though Peter asserts that the Jews of “Israel/Palestine” will be safe under his plan, what happens if he’s proven wrong? He’ll be in New York, and we’ll likely be … well, dead.

Shani Mor, who in 2020 (years before October 7) called Beinart’s “Yavne” proposal “grotesque” (more on which below), noted the same thing:

There is so much more dishonest revision and pious posturing in his article that one doesn’t know what to leave out: … the selective and dishonest retelling of the PLO’s ‘recognition’ of Israel and the even more dishonest claim about Hamas’ ‘repeated embrace’ of a state next to rather than instead of Israel, the cloying quotes from Arab leaders that they would ‘safeguard the rights of vulnerable Jews’ under the utopian future Beinart dreams (thanks but no thanks).

Now, in 2025, after everything we’ve witnessed and heard since October 2023, does anyone still honestly believe that Arab leaders would assure the safety of vulnerable Jews? Does anyone really believe that the United States will long assure the safety of vulnerable Jews in this region? The stakes are too high to lie to ourselves, no matter how appealing a vision of this world rid of this horrific conflict.

And if deep down we know that that’s absurd, how do we profess loyalty to our tribe, our people, even as we undermine its survival?

Back to our loyalty to kids. Our spouse is on the other side of the street, and needs our kid to get across. But it’s a busy street, no crosswalk. And there are cars. Some breaks in the traffic, too, but cars. Our kid might make it across, but then again … Do we let the kid cross the street? It’s not even a question worth asking, because the foundation of our loyalty to our kids, especially when they’re young, is to keep them safe. It’s not negotiable, for anything.

Here, too.

Commenting on Beinart’s apology to BDS, Nadav Eyal—one of Israel’s most insightful and highly regarded journalists—felt that he had to point out, some five years after Beinart’s transitioning from liberal Zionist to anti-Zionist, both that it is a recipe for mass Jewish death and that Beinart knows it:

… anyone who claims to support the Palestinian so-called “right of return” is not interested in a conversation with Israelis, but in the destruction of the state called Israel. Beinart knows this well. He also knows that adhering to that demand is a direct spiral into hell and bloodshed—just as it would be if people would insist on a “right of return” for Indians and Pakistanis, or Germans, or Jews expelled from across the Middle East, or for any other people displaced by war during the 1940’s.



Since Beinart, again, knows all this perfectly well, he is either virtue-signaling- lying to his audience because he needs to play the “good Jew” for some fellow radicals, or he truly is indifferent to the bloodshed this demand would unleash.

One small quibble with Eyal: it need not be “or” in the last phrase. It can be both. One can virtue signal and be indifferent to potential bloodshed of one’s fellow tribe members at the very same time.

As I mentioned earlier in the week, I have dear friends and colleagues who are still willing to debate Beinart, even in the face of his abandonment of the Jews in this land. Nothing about their decision lessens my admiration for them or detracts from the great deal that I continue to learn from their work; but being in conversation with someone who claims to be saving the Jewish people when he knows he’s willing to consign it to mass murder is just something I can’t do.

Back to “the tribe”

Now, the second of the two Palestinians I want to quote who actually speak to Beinart about loyalty.

Above, we discussed the post by Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib in response to Beinart’s apology to the BDS world. Now, let’s turn to a podcast that Beinart did with Ahmed Moor, a committed member of BDS, after that apology. The full video podcast can be found here, but a few clips (subtitles are original, not ours) have been making their way around.

We begin with the first, when Moor asks Beinart, simply, “What happened?” I found the answer simply stunning.

I want to point to three phrases from that very brief segment.

The first is this: “I hadn’t been to Palestine / Israel since the October 7th massacre and the subsequent genocides.”

Over the years, nomenclature about Israel has shifted on the left. It has gone from “Israel,” to “Israel and the occupied territories,” to “Israel and the Palestinian Authority” to a variety of other versions, and in recent years to what is now commonly called (in certain circles) “Israel/Palestine.” This, though, is the first time that I’ve ever heard the order reversed, so that the place where I live is now referred to as “Palestine/Israel.”

Oh, well.

The second phrase is this: Beinart notes that he hadn’t been here “since the October 7th massacre and the subsequent genocide.”

Two items are presented as “fact”: the October 7th massacre and “the subsequent genocide.” As if both are equally obviously factual, even though one is not denied by anyone (see even Moor in the next clip), while the other is a claim that is highly contested. It’s a stunning, breath-taking phrase (the classic Jewish religious texts purposely situated in the background making it even more so).

Yet even that was not what stunned me most. I don’t keep a close watch on Peter’s travel schedule, and had never given a moment’s thought to whether or not he’d been here since October 7th. But had you asked me just three days ago if I thought he had, I would have said, given that he published a book titled Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning, “well, I imagine that he’d want to know how Israelis continue to ‘be Jewish’ after Gaza, and so yeah, I imagine he has.”

But Peter wrote and published that entire book without stepping foot in Israel.

And here’s the third phrase: “I’ve been watching what’s happening in Israel with overwhelming horror, not just the genocide but the widespread support for it in Israeli society …”

Only someone who has not spoken to Israelis can say that. It is absolutely true, and many Israelis discussed this quite a bit, that if we wanted to see real footage of what was happening in Gaza, we needed to turn to CNN or other foreign sources, because Israeli news wasn’t showing almost any of it. Many of us wondered why; it’s true that we didn’t have the heart to watch it, but perhaps that’s precisely why we needed to see it.

But there’s a long, long road (as in, no connection whatsoever) between Israeli news not showing the very real suffering in Gazan hospitals, on food lines, Gazans sleeping in tents, or worse, on the one hand, and “widespread Israeli support for genocide,” which simply doesn’t exist.

I’ve never heard or even read of one single Israeli say that there was a genocide and that they support it. I’ve heard a few (a very small few) say that they believe that we’ve committed genocide (or more commonly, the phrase that gets used is “had genocidal intent”), but those people are horrified by it.

They, though, are a very few. Most Israelis know that the suffering in Gaza has been horrendous, but argue that even if we may well have destroyed more than we needed to, that we perhaps should not have stopped the flow of food when we did (while others argue that according to international law, we had no obligation to provide any food at all, and still others said whatever international law says, if they wanted food all they had to do was release the hostages)—even if all or some of that is true, it still was not genocide.

I just don’t know one single Israeli who believes that Israel committed genocide and “supports” it. “Widespread support” is simply a figment of Peter’s imagination. I suspect that he knows that.

If your intent isn’t to malign your own people, how can you say that?

An aside: What do scholars think about the genocide charge?

Addressing the genocide charge will require books, not a Substack post. And those books are not being written yet, because we simply don’t have the facts. But in the meantime, what are the world’s most important scholars on war and genocide saying about the charge?

Let’s just look at two.

First: Professor Michael Walzer, professor emeritus at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in Princeton, is perhaps the world’s best-known scholar on the morality of war. He has, over the years, often been bitterly critical of Israel (perhaps quite rightly).

But genocide? Here’s a very brief clip of what Walzer had to say at a recent event in Jerusalem celebrating his 90th birthday:

Second: One of the most important books written about genocide is East West Street: On the Origins of “Genocide” and “Crimes Against Humanity” by Philippe Sands, some of whose family was killed in the Holocaust. In a painful and lengthy conversation with Ezra Klein of the New York Times, in an episode called “When is it Genocide?”, he and Klein explore in detail the accusation. Sands is relentlessly critical of Israel in this conversation, argues that Israel without doubt committed war crimes, and yet, if you listen or read carefully (the link takes you to both the video and the transcript), he makes clear that the charge of genocide is much, much more complicated.

Whatever one things of Sands’ interview, and whatever one believes he thinks about the genocide charge bottom line, it doesn’t come close to Peter’s professed certainty about “the October 7th massacre and the genocide that followed.”

When you’re making a claim that might lead to the demonization of your tribe, your entire people—as it already has—it behooves you to be very, very careful.

Back to Palestinians and the Jewish tribe:

The following clip, also from the Moor-Beinart conversation, also making its way around social media, also very brief, is also worth listening to:

Moor intimates (you have to listen carefully and “hear between the lines”) that while Hamas and the IDF both committed atrocities, he’s more sympathetic to the Hamas “militants.”

Then, though, he says something quite self-aware. He makes his view clear, but follows that by saying, “maybe that is the essential tribalism that all of us contend with.” As in, if he was born Jewish, he might see things differently, just as if I had been born Palestinian, I, too, would likely see matters otherwise.

Note Beinart’s response. He doesn’t acknowledge that he, too, might have tribal instincts that color his worldview—and he’s right not to, because he doesn’t. In fact, what he does is to argue, like Moor, that the Hamas “militants” might have been more justified than was the IDF: “there’s also the question about war crimes committed by people under oppression, and war crimes committed by people who are maintaining oppression.”

A prominent voice in the Jewish world even suggesting, even hinting that the barbarians of October 7 were justified? That the IDF soldiers were worse than the murderers, rapists, kidnappers, or worse than the people who wired babies to mothers and then lit them on fire?

How and why would one even try to debate that? It’s just not for me.

Rereading Beinart in light of October 7

I mentioned in Part I, earlier this week, that there were two reasons that I felt it was now appropriate to address Beinart’s work even though I’d desisted for years. First, he lectured in Tel Aviv, so it now fit “Inside Israel.” But second, I think about some of what he’s written differently after October 7.

When Peter came to Tel Aviv and the brouhaha erupted, I didn’t reread all of “Yavne,” but I did leaf through it again. And this time, something that I’d read in the past but hadn’t paid that much attention to struck me very differently.

I’ve long since lost count of how many funerals we went to since October 7. We went to the funerals of people we know, funerals of siblings and children of people we know, funerals of people we didn’t know at all but whose heroism virtually demanded that we join the many thousands who had turned up, funerals of people who’d come here on their own, had virtually no family here, and who also had thousands of people attend.

And every funeral, of course, whether the fallen soldier was male or female (we went to both), religious or secular, Ashkenazi or Mizrachi, left or right—was in many ways the same. One of the singular moments all these funerals share is the recitation of El Maleh Rachamim.

A brief aside about El Maleh Rachamim

Now, to understand what it is that pulses in the heart of Beinart’s Judaism, we need to briefly digress to El Maleh Rachamim.

El Maleh Rachamim is not as old as much of the Jewish liturgy; it first appeared in print in 1626; scholarly consensus is that it was written in the aftermath of the Decrees of 1648–1649, which ignited the Chmielnicki Massacres, in which tens of thousands of Jews were slaughtered. Over the years, El Maleh Rachemim became perhaps the central pillar of the Ahskenazi tradition’s liturgy for memorial services and funerals.

When we hear El Maleh Rachamim, therefore, what we’re hearing is echoes of the funerals after the Chmielnicki Massacres, the horrified aftermath of the Tsarist pogroms of 1881-1884 and 1903-1906, the mourning after the Jaffa riots of 1921, the heartbreak after the Hebron Massacre of 1929 (which unleashed the armed conflict between Jews and Arabs here almost a century ago), and, of course, the Holocaust (among many, many others).

There are slightly different versions of El Maleh Rachamim, depending on the setting. Here’s the a translation of the text for Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day.

God, full of compassion, who dwells on high,

Judge of widows and Father of orphans,

grant proper rest beneath the sheltering wings of Your Presence,

in the lofty dwellings of the holy and pure,

who shine like the brilliance of the firmament,

to the souls of the six million—our brothers and sisters,

tens of thousands from among the people of Israel: men, women, and children—

who were killed, slaughtered, burned, suffocated, buried alive,

and put to death in all manner of cruel and vicious ways

by the German Nazis and their helpers,

and who departed this world sanctifying Your Name. In their merit, as we pray for the elevation of their souls,

may the Master of mercy shelter them forever beneath His wings

and bind their souls in the bond of eternal life.

May their resting place be in the Garden of Eden.

The Lord is their portion. May they rest in peace upon their resting place, and let us say: Amen.

Because Beinart proposes (in his “Yavne” piece) to change Israeli custom on Yom HaShoah, let’s first hear and see El Maleh Rachamim as it is recited at Yad Vashem on on that very day (the original video, recorded in 2014, is on Shai Abramson’s YouTube channel; we added subtitles):

Back to “Yavne”

With that as background, we come to a passage in “Yavne” that I of course read when it came out, but wrongly didn’t pay sufficient attention to. Last week, likely in light of all those funerals these past two years, the countless memorial services and the incessant heartbreak, this passage struck me as it undoubtedly should have years ago—and is key, I believe, to what really ails contemporary Jewish anti-Zionism, much of America’s younger generation, and—as I’ll suggest below—the West itself.