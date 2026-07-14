Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Daniel R.'s avatar
Daniel R.
15h

Your reply is painfully correct. And it reflects the correct, and equally painful, lessons of human and Jewish history.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
13h

Your reply is excellent. Such a selfish and entitled perspective from that person. Sounds like a spoiled child complaining that life isn’t fair. As an American Jew I find it really embarrassing that someone who claims to be educated could be so oblivious to why Israel must fight every day to survive. But I don’t think they really care as long as they can go back to living the simpler life they had before 10/7, whatever the cost to Israelis. Where is the empathy for your own people? Unbelievable.

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