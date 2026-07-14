Israel has a date for elections. It’s October 27th, 2026. There will be a lot to say between now and then, but Israel’s graphic artists have lost no time.

Just sharing this without comment. Whatever one thinks about the elections, it’s pretty darn clever.

When I was in shul a week or two ago, a woman who works for a major international Jewish organization came up to me just to chat, and in the process, mentioned that a member of said organization’s board (she of course did not use a name) had remarked to her about Israel, “You guys are driving drunk, and you have us in the car with the doors locked.”

I thought it was a great metaphor, not because it’s correct (though it’s certainly not entirely incorrect), but because it captured so well how I know many American Jews feel about Israel these days.

I don’t know if this woman who related to me this anonymous comment said anything in response to the person she was speaking to — our conversation wasn’t really about that. But the comment stuck with me, and because — as I’ve mentioned on numerous occasions — the changing dynamic between American Jews and Israelis fascinates (and worries) me, I kept thinking about it.

As I thought about that “drunk driving” comment, I remembered that not long ago, I’d received an email that made a similar point.

It was an unusual one. The email came from a regular reader of IFTI, but they were passing it on from their sibling, who had written “to me” through them. I read the note, thought what I thought, and then it slipped my mind.

Until that comment in shul.

The forwarded email from the sibling had the writer’s email address on it, so I Googled them. They’re very smart, very successful, a graduate of America’s finest universities — the whole deal. That made their note — which was not brief, and to which they’d clearly invested a good bit of time — all the more interesting.

And, I think, it provides—however unintentionally—a good way of cutting into what’s behind the widening chasm between our two communities. Here’s this person’s email, with all significant identifying information removed. (The bold and the numbers in [ ] are my additions.)

Here’s their text:

I am third generation American Ashkenazi Jewish. My grandfathers were Orthodox, fled from some awful place in Eastern Europe. My parents were born here in [the 1920’s], I was born here in [the 1940’s], between the Holocaust and the formation of modern Israel, both the foundation of my Judaism. Our family was Conservative, I went to public school. Also to Hebrew school 2 hrs, 5 days a week, then [a collegiate Hebrew program] after school for two years. …

Of course, we were all Zionists then. At Temple, Israel was as important as Torah. Although life was difficult for my parents at the beginning, my father bought Israel bonds every year, at school we learned modern Hebrew, sang folk songs, raised money to plant trees, etc. etc. By 1967, I was in college, watched it all, especially Abba Iban, on TV. I helped collect money, did everything I could think of to help Israel, as did everyone I knew. The same in 1973.

But today’s Israel is not my Israel. [1] Your Judaism is not my Judaism. But you are correct, that no one distinguishes between Israeli and Diaspora Jews. We are all just “the Jews”. [2] And you—Israelis—are going to destroy us all. [3] Israel will never be militarily overrun because it has nukes (Ben Gurion was wise). Instead, it will become North Korea, and we Diaspora Jews will be expelled there. Or maybe killed here.

What Likud by its barbarism, [4] and the remaining Israelis by their indifference, are destroying is Israel’s legitimacy.

And like Jeremiah, or Cassandra, I saw what could happen.

I did not think it would happen, let alone how brutal it would be on both sides.

Herzl’s great insight was the anti-Semitism never disappears, it just goes underground. Anti-Semitism is in all four Gospels. (The “crowd” chooses Jesus to be crucified.) The U.S. has always been anti-Semitic, about like UK. Neither the UK nor the US would accept any measurable number of Jewish European refugees for years, even after WWII. When Truman recognized Israel de facto in 1948, Secretary of State George Marshall threatened to quit. During the War of Independence, the U.S. was technically neutral. Today’s American Jews seem blissfully unaware.

The difference between now, and the interminable history of massacres and expulsions in the Diaspora, ending in the Holocaust, is that the Jews never did anything to provoke it. We did not poison wells, drink Christian blood, kidnap babies.

[5] But now we have. When our greatest sage, Hillel, was asked to teach the whole Torah to a man while he stood on one leg, Hillel said: “Do not do to others what you would not have them do to you. The rest is commentary—go and learn.”

What would you call it if 74,000 largely defenseless Jews were killed by state of the art aircraft and armor in two and a half years? (And that’s just Gaza). Yes, Hamas doesn’t distinguish between fighters and civilians, but neither does Netanyahu. Indeed, I don’t think you mentioned the Palestinians once in your piece. Did I miss it?).

After the failure of second intifada, most Arabs, including the Palestinians (as well as Arab states) reluctantly came to accept the existence of Israel, as part of a two state solution. But it was too late; Likud could not take ‘yes’ for an answer. Instead of making peace with Abbas, Netanyahu humiliated him, ‘mowed the lawn’ in Gaza, proceeded energetically with the annexation of the West Bank, and diverted everyone’s attention to Iran.

I guess he hoped the Palestinians would just go away. But they have lived where they are for hundreds of years at least. They will not leave anymore than we will. And just like the Jews, no one will take them in anyway. Irony upon irony.

There is only one solution: peace now. PEACE NOW. [6] Stop the war with Iran, withdraw from Lebanon, [7] make peace with the Palestinians, accept the two state solution, before it is too late. For just once, Vance, that horrid man, is right.

That’s the whole email.

Obviously, there’s what to say about almost every sentence, but for lack of space, I’m going to focus only on those phrases that I’ve numbered and bolded.

[1] Your Judaism is not my Judaism –

I could not agree more. In fact, in my book on American Jews and Israel, We Stand Divided: The Rift Between American Jews and Israel (which I wish had come out much more recently and not back when I wrote it), that was my point exactly. The two largest Jewish communities in the world, which between them comprise just shy of 90% of the world’s Jews, have created varieties of Judaism that are very different, to a large extent built on opposite foundations. Religion versus nationalism. Universalism versus particularism. A desire to seek safe harbor from the ugliness of history versus a drive to be active players in history. Western cultural literacy versus Jewish literacy. A belief that peace is the ultimate Jewish value, versus a belief that survival is the ultimate Jewish value.

The list goes on, but no need. The writer is correct. My Judaism is not their Judaism, and their Judaism is not mine. I don’t object to theirs – to me it just feels thin, pale, not very compelling. They probably do object to mine, which is fair enough.

But at the end of the day, what really divides us is not Gaza or Iran or Palestinians or peace. What divides us is the fact that the Jewish lives we have constructed in each of the places that we live increasingly have very little in common with each other.

[2] And you—Israelis—are going to destroy us –

Could be, I guess, but I certainly hope not.

In the meantime, though, let’s recall that the mass protests against Israel began on October 8, long before there was a ground invasion, long before Israel had done much bombing in Gaza, and even before Israel had caught or killed the Nukhba terrorists who were still roaming Israel’s territory. The outbreak of hate against Israel and Jews was well underway before the war got ugly. The sickening Columbia protests (anyone notice that all the tents matched … kind of unlikely if they’d all gone to some camping store on their own, no?) were planned long before. The protests were about Israel. But not what Israel did. Just about the fact that Israel is.

And hatred of the Jew – in Europe but in America, too – never needed an excuse to rear its ugly head. It didn’t this time, either.

Is Isael making life more complicated for American Jews? I know that it is. Is the hatred being directed at American Jews (who are, obviously, not Israeli) a result of Israel’s actions? I know that it isn’t.

[3] Israel will never be militarily overrun because it has nukes –

Well, maybe.

But things on October 7 didn’t go very well. And had Nasrallah joined the fight (with his tunnels into Israel and the detailed maps of which kibbutzim in the north to attack and destroy), things could have looked very different. Israel probably would not have been “overrun,” but it would have been much, much worse. And what good would Israel’s nukes have done?

Even now, Israeli citizens and Israeli soldiers are sitting ducks when it comes to Hezbollah’s drones. The prevailing assumption is that these drones (which the Ukrainians have demonstrated can be assembled by ordinary citizens) have made their way to the West Bank (or Judea and Samaria, depending on one’s term) and Gaza, and are just waiting. When the decision to launch hundreds or thousands of drones at Israeli bases but also at Israeli civilian neighborhoods like mine and that of my kids comes (remember October 7), what good will Israel’s nukes do?

Israelis have a much keener sense of our vulnerability than do American Jews. That’s actually very fortunate—otherwise, we’d be dead.

[4] and the remaining Israelis by their indifference

This is an interesting one.

Are Israelis “indifferent”? I’m not sure. Some for sure are. Many more might be. Not all of us were or are.

But can this writer understand the emotional complexity of going to protest against the legitimacy of your government when your government has sent your son to the front? It’s not that you agree, but what do you say to your kid when he comes home … that he endured what he endured (or in the case of hundreds of others, didn’t manage to endure) because of a government that’s lost its mind? I do think that the government has lost its mind on many things, but not all. Yet can this writer understand the emotional bind in which many of us found ourselves?

Or, can they understand that the last time Israelis took to the streets en masse to protest, our enemies saw the vulnerability and attacked on October 7? Was this the time to aid and abet them? Many of us weren’t certain.

No one is asking American Jews for a “free pass” on anything. But some basic understanding of the complexity of life here (see #3 above, too) would be nice. But …

American Judaism was created (quite understandably) to afford Jews a way of Jewish life in which they wouldn’t have to make horribly painful decisions about how to defend Jews. We intentionally chose the opposite.

Which is why we often have little to say to each other.

[5] But now we have –

Now we have “what”? Poisoned wells? Really? Drink Christian blood? Kidnap babies? Really?

In #6 below, the writer notes that I didn’t mention Palestinians in the post to which they were responding. (I don’t recall which post it’s in response to, but I imagine that they’re correct.) But note that this writer never once mentions October 7. S/he never once mentions the kidnapping of 251 Israelis into Gaza, many of whom came back dead. Never once mentions the horrible sexual violence of that day. Or the sexual violence in Gaza for many horrifying months that followed?

I am the last person who is going to defend everything that Israel has done during this war. I, like most Israelis, assume that war crimes were committed. They’re committed in every war. I, for one, believe that they should be investigated, and where appropriate, the soldiers should be prosecuted. How many were there? I have no idea.

How much of the bombing was necessary? I have no idea. Neither does this writer. How many of the Gazan civilians killed were much less innocent than American Jews would like to imagine? I have no idea. But I guarantee you this – it’s not a small number.

Once on the subject of numbers, how many German civilians were killed during World War II?

It depends on who you ask, but estimates range from about 850,000 to about 3,000,000. How many Americans counted those civilians during the war? How many Americans protested that? How many Americans said that America was losing its “legitimacy” because of that? Very few. Back then, people understood that sometimes, good needs to defeat evil, no matter what it takes. Even when “good” is far from perfect.

And speaking of bombing …. How many German civilians were killed in Allied bombing raids alone? Again, estimates range. From about 350,000 to 500,000. Did anyone count them when the West was under attack? We’re still under attack, in case this writer hasn’t noticed. Why are people counting the dead when it’s Israel defending itself, but not when it’s America and Europe defending themselves?

[6] Stop the war with Iran –

For the record, we haven’t exactly been enjoying the Iran War(s). For the record, we didn’t launch ballistic missiles at them. For the record, we haven’t been saying for years that we’re intent on destroying Iran because … well, for no reason, just because.

So, “stop the war” while they pursue nukes? Stop the war while they still have and continue to produce ballistic missiles?

I suspect that if Mexico or Canada felt about the US what Iran feels (and does) with regard to Israel, the US probably wouldn’t sit by and watch. Not under Biden, not under Bush, not under Obama. Not under anyone who thought that the first purpose of a country is to survive — and that the primary obligation of a country’s leaders is to keep it safe.

It’s probably a bit easier to say “End the war with Iran” from DC or from NYC or from Philly or from wherever than it is from wherever this writer sits.

Here’s an idea: why doesn’t Iran just declare that its goal of eradicating Israel is no longer? No bullets, no dollars, no nothing. Just say they’ve changed. Then our war would be over. Why is it on us to end the war?

[7] make peace with the Palestinians –

I have a radical idea. How about we end our paternalism towards the Palestinians, a paternalism that verges on racism, and take them seriously? How about we assume that they, like other grownups, have agency? How about we take them for their word?

How about we treat them the way we would want to be treated? Like, when we say something over and over again, we’d like people to believe that we mean it. That we’re not stupid. That we have principles and commitments.

They do, too. And one of them is the destruction of Israel. They don’t just say it, they mean it. Ask the Hamas Charter (even after it was “amended”). Ask Hezbollah. Ask most Palestinians. Ask Iran.

Remember October 7th, even though that didn’t make its way into the email above? Our enemies really, really do mean it. Have we noticed that Hamas is refusing to disarm? Why? Because guns are great for opening bottles at a concert? Have we noticed that Hezbollah has been battered but refuses to stop?

Who in their right mind takes those organizations and agrees to their getting national sovereignty with all that that entails? Especially after October 7th?

Is the status quo sustainable? Not ideally. But if necessary, with all the ugliness on both sides, probably.

It would be terrible. Which is why many of us are open to a better idea. But that idea has to be realistic, and keep us safe – it can’t be the product of a great afternoon at Woodstock.

When you have that idea, definitely do write again.

We’d be all ears.

My wife and I are spending a few weeks out of Israel, in all sorts of places in Europe. Boy o boy, yes, we get that Israel is the ultimate pariah state. We hear it everywhere. Every hotel. Every taxi driver. Every spray-painted graffiti. We know that everyone blames us. We know that everyone hates us – but what they really hate is the Jews, and that’s not all because of us.

It’s sad to be from a country that you hesitate to mention when you travel. It’s sad that we’ve done such a crappy job of making our own case.

It’s sadder, even, that American Jews feel the way that they do.

It’s sad. But it’s not surprising.

Many Israelis could not travel for months this past year, because the skies were closed, or if they were open because it was not clear that they would stay open so it felt risky to leave, or because we didn’t wish to leave our children and grandchildren when war could break out again.

So with things quiet(er) for the moment, many Israelis are traveling more than usual this summer.

We, too, will be away the weeks of July 5th and July 12th. Podcasts will continue on schedule, as always, for our paid subscribers. But other posts will come at a slower rate during that period.

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