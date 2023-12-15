Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Wally's avatar
Wally
Dec 15, 2023

What is glaring is how few understand what Hamas did to start this war.

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Dvoralai
Dec 15, 2023

Shows how important it is for israel to win this war (remove Hamas from power in Gaza, with no chance of recuperating power in any part of the Palestinian territories) and be seen to win it.

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