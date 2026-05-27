They call themselves “Ansar Allah” — Defenders of God. Who are today's Houthis, and what should we expect?

In our previous conversation with Dr. Sarah Feuer last week, Yemen 101: Who are the Houthis, where did they come from, and what should we expect?, we looked at the history of Yemen, the religious and cultural background — as well as the conflicts — from which the Houthis emerged, and sought to understand their relationship to the rest of the region.

Today, we take on the current conflict, why the Houthis participate in some wars and not others, and perhaps most importantly, what may still lie down the road when it comes to these “Defenders of God” and their plans vis-à-vis the Jewish state.

Dr. Sarah J. Feuer was the Rosenbloom Family Fellow in the Washington Institute’s Geduld Program on Arab Politics.

Her 2018 book, Regulating Islam: Religion and the State in Contemporary Morocco and Tunisia, was published by Cambridge University Press. An expert on politics and religion across North Africa, Feuer was previously a senior fellow and a Soref fellow at the Institute, where she authored numerous policy papers and monographs covering developments across the Maghreb and religion-state dynamics in the Arab world more generally.

Her 2019 study, Course Correction: The Muslim World League, Saudi Arabia’s Export of Islam, and Implications for U.S. Policy, examined the shifting contours of Saudi religious export in recent years.

The link at the top of this posting will take free subscribers to an excerpted portion of today’s conversation.

For paid subscribers, the link at the top will take you to the full conversation; below, paid subscribers will also find a transcript for those who prefer to read, as always.

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