Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
Mar 22, 2024

The Eshel video is a gut punch. I don’t think I've ever seen or heard said anything quite like it.

The Gur lecture is superb. I see someone has shared a link to the second. I hope I'll be able to find the third.

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Scott Gordon's avatar
Scott Gordon
Mar 22, 2024

An incredibly enlightening and insightful presentation by Rettig Gur. Todah Rabah for posting.

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