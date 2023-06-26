Who is a Jew? And who is eligible for the Law of Return? (*Hint: the answers are not necessarily the same)

Regev Ben- David (Photo: Shalem Hartman Institute)

Shortly after Israel’s new government was elected, and long before judicial reform took up all the oxygen in the proverbial room, the coalition announced plans to emend Israel’s famous Law of Return (one of the earliest laws the country ever passed) and to get rid of the “grandparent clause.”

The “grandparent clause” allows one to make aliyah to Israel as a Jew even if only one of one’s grandparents was Jewish. Of course, according to Jewish law, having a Jewish maternal grandmother would make you halakhically Jewish; but none of the other three would.

So why would the Law of Return be so permissive? As we learn in today’s podcast episode (moved up from the usual Wednesday), the Law of Return, first of all, is not as unique to Israel as we might assume; other countries have versions of repatriation laws. And as the original Law of Return did not define who counts as a Jew, it raised numerous problematic issues related to citizenship (i.e., with intermarried couples, how should the children be registered?)

Already from Israel’s earliest years, the Law of Return raised the question of “what is the Jewish collective?”. Mapai, Ben-Gurion’s founding party, saw the Jewish collective as a national, secular collective of a people with no necessary connection to religiosity, whereas the religious leadership viewed the Jewish collective through a halakhic lens.

In 1970, the Knesset emended the law in a few ways. Clause 4B states that for the purpose of the Law of Return, Jew means a person who was born to a Jewish mother or has become converted to Judaism and who is not a member of another religion. Clause 4A went even further, expanding the definition to include family members of Jews who were not Jews themselves, but might also be eligible to make Aliyah. This amendment stated that the rights of a Jew under this law are extended to a child and a grandchild of a Jew, the spouse of a Jew, the spouse of a child of a Jew and the spouse of a grandchild of a Jew, except for a person who has been a Jew and has voluntarily changed his religion.

In other words, you’re eligible under the law of return (not Jewish) if any one of your four grandparents was Jewish or you’re married to someone in the category.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Many American Jews, upon hearing that Israel’s right wing government was about to change the Law of Return were certain that the changes were directed at them. Former Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Nachman Shai, said that changing the law might rupture relations with American Jews.

Yet as we heard in our recent interview with Alex Riff of the One Million Lobby, which represents Israeli immigrants of Russian extraction, the proposed changes actually have little to do with American Jews, but rather, are directed at Jews from Russia and Ukraine, who are coming to Israel in numbers far higher than those coming from America, and who are, overwhelmingly, not Jewish. As some of those in favor of changing the Law say, Israel’s policy “essentially imports intermarriage” (a phenomenon they oppose, of course).

To make sense of all of this for us, we reached out to Regev Ben-David, an expert on the Law of Return. Regev teaches and directs adult Jewish learning programs, mostly with the Beit Midrash Israeli—Ein Prat. He is a researcher in the fields of religion and state in Israel, contemporary Jewish identities, and Israel-Diaspora relations. Regev received his MA in Political Science from Bar-Ilan University and a BA in Psychology and Amirim Liberal Arts program from Hebrew University. He serves on the boards of the Metzilah think tank and Rashut HaRabim, an umbrella organization for pluralistic Jewish organizations in Jerusalem. Regev is married to Sygall and they have two children.

We learned a great deal from Regev, and hope that you will, too.

The link above will take you to the full recording of our conversation; below is a transcript for those who prefer to read, available to subscribers to Israel from the Inside.

Substack has added a feature called “Notes,” which are for brief postings. Notes do not get to your inbox, so check the website periodically. We’ve already posted one note about an Israeli drone photographer who just won an international competition. If you look at the photo, you’ll see why!

This week and next, we will be reversing the order of our weekly postings. The podcast (or excerpt) will appear on Monday, and the written column on Wednesday. After that, we return to our regular schedule.

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With so much attention focused on the issue of judicial reform, judicial revolution, the judicial overhaul, depending on who you ask, it's been a little bit difficult to keep our collective minds on other legislative agendas that the current government has. One of the bills that the government hopes to pass is a rather radical change to the Law of Return, the law that gives Jews an automatic right to immigrate to Israel and become citizens. To teach us about the history of the Law of Return, why it was passed originally, when it was passed, what the background of the law was, and so forth, we've reached out to Regev Ben David, an expert in the field, to guide us through the history of the law and its meaning. Regev Ben David is a researcher who specializes in the fields of Jewish identities and the relations between Judaism and the State of Israel. He is a PhD candidate in Jewish Philosophy at Tel Aviv University, where he focuses on the shaping of modern Hebrew culture and is a graduate of the Beit Midrash for Israeli Rabbis at the Shalom Hartman Institute and the Oranim Midrasha. Regev published an encompassing policy paper on joining the Jewish people, which he worked on with Professor Ruth Gavison of blessed memory and is currently leading a research group at the Pnima Think Tank scheduled to publish a new policy paper on the Law of Return in the upcoming weeks. Regev is married to Sygall and is the proud father of three. Regev, thank you so very much for joining us today.

Thank you, Daniel.

So, let's start at the beginning. Why does Israel have a law of return? Where did it come from? Why was it passed and legislated when it was? Eventually it was changed, why was it changed? Tell us the story.

Right, so, as you said quite accurately, the Law of Return was one of the Israel's earliest laws, passed in 1950, only a few months after the end of the War of Independence. And that law states that every Jew, wherever they are, is entitled to make Aliyah, to come to the land of Israel, to immigrate and to be a citizen in the Land of Israel. That is, when it is combined with the law of citizenship. And the legislators said that they viewed this law as one of the most foundational and essential laws that describe the Jewish character of the State of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people. And actually, that is a particular case of a broader category of what we call repatriation laws which exist in nation states. Now, nation states such as Bulgaria, Ireland, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and an entire list of nation states define themselves as states that were established in order to give place of political self-determination for a people…

A people that already existed?

Right, exactly. So, Israel was established in order to give political self-determination to the Jewish people, which is assumed to have existed before the state. And the Jewish majority of this state wants to express its character in the public symbols, in the national anthem, in the symbol of the State of Israel, in the official language. And also given that there are expats, expatriates or groups of Jews that live outside of the State of Israel, there may be a special connection. One of the manifestations of these special connections is a privileged path for citizenship for those Jews who might want to immigrate to the land of Israel. And we have such laws in a variety of countries, such as the ones that I mentioned.

So…. Bulgaria or the Czech Republic, they have actually legislation that says that people of that people can fast track to citizenship just like we do?

Exactly. So, Israel is actually not that special. And the Law of Return is not at all special. It's a part of a list of similar repatriation laws. So, it was first legislated in 1950, and it was a very thin law. It did not even define who counts as a Jew. What is the definition of a Jew for the purpose of the Law of Return?

It just said “Jew” and it didn't bother defining it.

Yeah, it might be that they assumed that we would work it out or that they assumed that we wouldn't have such big disagreements on that, but yes, the legislature found no need to define who counts as a Jew.

It was overwhelmingly passed I assume by the Knesset.

Yes. And very festive.

With a sense of festivity. Yeah.

Yes. And it was passed with a sense of festivity. It was passed on the Kaf of Tammuz. That is the Hebrew date. That is the yahrzeit of Herzl, the day of the passing of Herzl. So, they celebrated passing this law as a commemoration of Herzl and again as a manifestation of the Jewish character of the State of Israel as a materialization of the Zionist dream.

Okay, so Tammuz falls in the summer, obviously. So, if it's the summer of 1950, it's about two years and a few months after the state is created.

Yes, but only a few months after the end of the War of Independence, which takes about a year or so. Okay, so for the first few years of the state, we don't have an official definition of who is a Jew. The Minister of Interior has internal instructions that, by and large, say that every person, every immigrant who says, who states that they are a Jew is accepted as a Jew. Matzir b’tom lev.

Yeah. Sort of declares honestly or…

Yeah, there’s no good reason to suspect that he's not speaking the truth. They are accepted. In the mid 1950s, we begin to see first conflicts about this. The case is usually intermarried couples, where the husband is a Jew, the mother, the spouse is a non-Jew, and they have kids. And the question rises how to register the kids.

Is this a case where the parents want to come to Israel with the kids, or the kids want to come to Israel and the parents are staying back?

No, the entire family comes to the State of Israel. And it might even be the case where the kids are born in Israel. So, an intermarried couple makes Aliyah, and then they have kids. And the question is how to register the kids in the civil registry of the state. Now, here we begin to see the conflict between two opposing views of what is the Jewish collective. So, the more secular side represented in the government by Mapai, by the Labor Party, the secular side see the Jewish collective as a national, secular collective of a people that has no real connection to my level of religiosity. And when a Jew marries a non-Jew and lives in Israel, the non-Jew actually marries in to the Jewish collective who live in a sovereign state of Israel. That is clearly not the case for the religious side. The religious view says, we have halachic definitions. If you are not born to a Jewish mother, you are not a Jew. We're very sorry.

Unless you convert, I guess.

Unless you convert. Exactly. So, in the mid 1950s, this begins to be the clash. And in 1958, we have the first governmental crisis, political crisis around the question of who is a Jew, because the more secular Interior Minister Bar Yehuda tries to pass instructions to say that a Jew, tries to pass instructions according to which children are registered, according to the declaration of the parents. And the religious parties see that as an offense of everything that they hold dear, and they threaten to quit the government.

Just as a kind of an aside, if we're talking in 1958, we're now not talking Haredi parties, right? We're talking more or less Mafdal [Miflaga Datit Leumit or National Religious Party]. We're talking what people today would call modern Orthodox parties.

True. Yeah.

So, we think of it today as a Haredi issue of holding the country over a barrel. But in ‘58, they didn't have enough power to do that.

True. They clearly objected to that, but they weren't part of the coalition. They weren't part of the government. And that crisis was regarding the Mafdal. So, this opens the first big public debate, and they try to reach a compromise where David Ben-Gurion offers to insert another clause that says that one will not be registered as a Jew if they hold another religion. So, you could be potentially children to a non-Jewish mother, but if you define yourself as a Jew, it might pass according to Ben-Gurion. That still doesn't do it for the religious parties, and they quit the government in 1958. During this crisis, David Ben Gurion sends an open letter to 47 leaders of the Jewish people across the world and asks them for their opinion. What should the State of Israel do in such a case of an intermarried couple? How to register the kids? The majority of the answers opt for the more conservative, more traditional answer, that the children should be registered according to their mother's identity. It doesn't lead to an official government decision, but since there are elections at the end of 1958, David Ben-Gurion asks the Religious Party to join his new coalition and appoints their member as the Minister of Interior. So, when he introduces the new instructions, they are according to the halacha, so a person is to be registered as a Jew only if he's a son to a Jewish mother or has converted, according to the halacha. So that is 1959, and that remains the case for another ten years, until 1970. In 1970, we have the case of the children of Binyamin Shalit. Major Benjamin Shalit marries a non- Jewish wife and asks their kids to be registered as Jews. This case reaches the Israeli high court.

He obviously didn't marry her in Israel, right? Because he couldn't marry in Israel, I would imagine.

We don't have civil marriage in Israel. I actually don't know where they held their, where they officiated their marriage, but I can assume that they married outside of Israel, and they asked their children to be registered as Jews. The Interior Ministry rejects their request according to the existing instructions, and they appeal to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court in January 1970, by a thin narrow majority of five, against four rules in their favor, and instructs the State to register them as Jews. Why? Because they adopt a secular criterion for understanding the term Jew in secular laws such as Law of Return and Law of Civil Registry, that is different from the laws of religious implications such as marriage and divorce through the Rabbinate. But in secular, quote unquote, laws, they adopt a secular understanding.

All right, let's just make sure that our listeners understand. So, all of a sudden now there is not a question of what's the State of Israel's view of these people. There is the question of what is the Ministry of the Interior's view of these people, as opposed to what, let's say, the Minister of Religious Affairs view is. So, you could be registered or understood or seen as a Jew by part of the Israeli governmental system and seen at the same time as a non-Jew by a different part of the Israeli governmental system.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Exactly. So, there is not one single definition for who is a Jew across the Israeli legal system. It depends on what the purpose of your ask is. But it doesn't end there because within two months after this High Court of Justice Supreme Court ruling in 1970… January 23,1970, there is the Shalit ruling. And in early March so less than two months after that, the Knesset passes an amendment to the Law of Return and introduces for the first time in Israeli law a clear definition of who is a Jew for the purpose of the Law of Return. And this amendment introduces clauses 4A and 4B, which we will refer to in our conversation. Clause 4B states the following for the purpose of this law, Jew means a person who was born of a Jewish mother or has become converted to Judaism and who is not a member of another religion. So, Clause 4B adopts a definition that is somewhat similar to the halachic definition but differs in several key characteristics. First of all, it does not say converted according to the halacha, contrary to what was the definition starting from 1959. And this opened later on the door for non-Orthodox conversions, Reform and Conservative conversions. This was debated in the Knesset during the discussions on this amendment. So, it was clear to the legislator that omitting the words according to the halacha opens the door. And nevertheless, this was the legislator's position. Second, we could say that the caveat of not being a member of another religion is not a halachic criteria per se, and that's a bit too complicated to get into in full details. But we can say that according to halacha, according to Jewish law, a person who adopts another religion does not cease to be a Jew for several reasons. And by the fact that the government here adopts this criteria, they actually adopt a secular national criteria by saying that once you have adopted, actively adopted another religion, you have taken yourself out of the Jewish collective.

So, in this regard, ironically, the nationalist definition is actually more stringent than the religious definition, because the religious definition would say you became a Christian, you became nothing. You're still Jewish, you think you're a Christian, but you're actually still Jewish. Whereas the national definition would say you became a Christian, you've excised yourself from the future of the Jewish people, you're out.

Exactly. And it's a fascinating phenomenon, ironic, as you said, accurately. But this is not the only amendment, because this clause 4B is the is the narrower definition and it reflects the more conservative, more traditional approach. But inside the Knesset there was another approach more expansive, a more national, more civil, or secular understanding of what is the Jewish people for whom this definition was too narrow. So, they wanted to expand the definition so that family members of Jews were not Jews per se, not Jews themselves, might also be eligible to make Aliyah. And that was materialized in clause 4A in the same amendment that said that the rights of a Jew under this law are expended to a child and a grandchild of a Jew, the spouse of a Jew, the spouse of a child of a Jew and the spouse of a grandchild of a Jew. Again except for a person who has been a Jew and has voluntarily changed his religion.

So, to translate that into understandable English, basically what it's saying, and tell me if I'm wrong, because I might be. It's saying that you count as a Jew if one of your grandparents, any one of your four grandparents, was Jewish or you're married to somebody in that category.

Yes, but small change. You're eligible for the Law of Return, right.

Right, not Jewish. You're eligible for the law of return. Right. Okay. Now, there's a big debate these days about whether or not that was meant somehow to be a reflection of Nazi definitions of Jewishness. You hear people say, the Nazis said, if you had one Jewish grandparent, you are Jewish enough to be killed. So, the Israeli Knesset said, if you have one Jewish grandparent, you're Jewish enough to be saved. But there's also all kinds of research that I've been reading lately where people are arguing that's actually just an old wives tale, it had nothing to do with it. So now you as the oracle of all truth, how much did this Nazi thing play a role in it?

Well, yes, my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Netanel Fisher accurately points to the fact that this Nuremberg Laws excuse does not appear in the official documentation. And he claims that for this reason, we shouldn't relate to that as a reason to retain this clause. I personally think that even if it wasn't an original explanation, I think the common view of Israelis in the 50 years that has passed since that amendment to these days did link that to the Nuremberg Laws. And this is kind of a common wisdom.

Do we know anything about when those common wisdom sprouted up? When's the first time we hear anybody serious saying that?

So, Amnon Rubinstein, who was, I think who is one of Israel's foremost legal scholars and at the time, I think was an advisor to the Israeli Parliament, tells in his writings that they suggested this change or this argumentation and this change to Yigael Yadin, who was one of these really leading politicians. And I think this is where this belief came from, from Amnon Rubinstein's own self….

So, he's arguing that it came up at the very time of the legislation itself?

This is what Amnon Rubinstein argues. Yes. And Netanel points to the fact that it has no formal documentation in any protocols from that.

So, both sides could be right.

They could both be right. Yes. But anyway, this amendment is still the case. What we've described so far. That is the language of the law to this day. It hasn't been changed since 1970 till today. So even in the Russian - Ukrainian war in 2022, people are eligible or are not eligible to make Aliyah based on the clauses that we have just described.

So having one Jewish grandparent, one of your four grandparents being Jewish or being married to someone who falls into that category.

Exactly.

All right. So, we have the law passed for the first time in 1950. We have it amended in 1958. We have it amended again in 1970.

We have a political crisis without amendment in ‘58. And then we have it the second amendment. There is a small amendment in 1954 that is not important enough…

Then we get to 1970. So, between 1970 and now, it's 53 years. So, a half a century has gone by, and it's been what it has been for half a century, and all of a sudden, it's sprouting up again.

Yeah. So, what happened during these 50 years? The different criteria that were put up are being questioned and examined over and over again. So, for 30 years, the Supreme Court has been ruling in questions of what counts as a conversion, as a legitimate conversion. And in 2021, the latest Supreme Court case, they established that every conversion in what they call a recognized community that belongs to any denomination, whether in Israel or abroad, makes one eligible for the Law of Return. We have other Supreme Court cases regarding the question of who counts as holding another religion. Did a Jew who began to go to churches and then quit, does he count as a member of another religion or not? So, we have, during those 50 years, many Supreme Court cases and some public debates on the different angles of this definition. But starting from the 1990s, the most important phenomenon that shaped the Israeli society and that had to do with this difference between clauses 4B of who counts as a Jew and 4A who is eligible for the Law of return is the gradual creation of a big sector of Israelis who are not considered as Jews.

That’s the Russian immigration, right?

Exactly. So many there who are behind the Iron Curtain. A lot of intermarriage, many of them to this day, 450,000 of them, according to the most recent estimates, are Israelis. Very well integrated as parts of the Israeli society but are not considered by the state and definitely not by the Halacha as Jews, which creates a very complicated situation for several reasons and from several perspectives. From the Halachic perspective, we are actually importing the threat of intermarriage into the land of Israel and that, for them, is absurd. And that is, by the way, I think one of the major, major arguments for narrowing down the Law of Return. Now. It still won't help to deal with the existing population. We'll get to that maybe later. But even from a secular national perspective, we have a civil rights problem here because we have Israeli citizens who were not granted all the services of the state of Israel. They can't get married or divorced in the State of Israel through the Rabbinate. And we don't have an alternative system of civil marriage. Just to give one example, they can't be buried in Israel, in Jewish cemeteries. So, every now and then we have this public debate around a non-Jewish soldier…

Who does in combat and then can't be buried in a military cemetery.

Exactly.

Now, somebody listening to this will say, well, wait a minute, why don't they just convert?

Okay, so starting from the mid 1990s, the state establishes a national program, a national institution for conversion, and this is the major mainstream path through which the state hopes to solve this challenge. Unfortunately, it doesn't work. Only few thousands of converts convert there each year, the majority of which are not even from the Russian speaking sector, which is the main target audience of this. We could provide alternative explanations for why it failed, but the bottom line is it failed. This population apparently doesn't see that much of urgency to convert either, because they see themselves already as Jews and they find it somewhat insulting that they are demanded to convert. There was also, between 2008 and 2014, a big crisis around the cancellation of these conversions.

Right, a retroactive cancellation of conversions, which is halachically, by the way, a completely I mean, ridiculous may be a strong word, but there's no precedent in it in 2000 years of halachic literature for retroactively canceling a conversion until the last couple of decades when it's kind of invented or sprung on the Jewish people. We've actually also had a previous conversation in our podcast series with someone who's actually working with Russian people of Russian extraction to convert, who described how many hoops they make people jump through. So not only do these Russians, as you well know, feel that they should not have to convert because they feel very Israeli and therefore very Jewish. Even if they wanted to convert, the Rabbinate makes it, if not impossible, then exceedingly difficult for them to do so. Right. So, the conversion thing isn't as much of an option as our listener might be saying, well, why don't they just convert? It's not so simple.

Right and just to represent a more conservative voice. Another possible explanation could be, wait, they don't want to convert because you're making life too easy for them. But the fact that common law marriage, quote, unquote, is accepted in Israel, we don't have civil marriage, we have common law. So, people who are “yeduim b’tzibur k’nesuim”

Recognized by the community as being married.

Yes. And they have full rights. That diminishes their motivation to convert. So, you can't only blame the Rabbinate for being stringent, while on the other side you take away their incentive to convert in the first place.

Right. By the way, the whole issue of this common law marriage, there's an ironic side to it too, now, because there's a lot of young, totally Jewish couples I mean, Jewish 100%, Jewish on both sides who do not want to have anything to do with the Rabbinate. So, they will be married by somebody and not register their wedding. They want to be married halachically. They care about the religion and the tradition. My children fall into this category. They had completely halachic weddings, but they did not register their weddings with the Rabbinate. So, they are technically a common law marriage in Israel, even though halachically they're completely married and that is the Rabbinate’s fault. In other words, they did that because they find the Rabbinate so anathema and there's actually thousands of couples like them every year. So, it's true that you can't blame the Rabbinate it for that part of it, but you can blame the Rabbinate it for making it much more complicated nationally. But that's another conversation, right?

That's 100% correct. I myself also fall into this category. My wife and I got married in a Jewish in a Jewish ceremony not registered in the Rabbinate as married, even though both of us are 100% Jews.

Right. So, it's a broader phenomenon than people might imagine. Okay, so we're now up to town, 2023. We have this proposal in the new government that they want to change the law. Two questions. What do they want to change it to and why do they really want to make the change?

Okay, so first of all, we have to acknowledge that in recent years the majority of people who make Aliyah do so based on clause 4A and 4B. That means that they are not considered as Jews by the Law of Return and by the State of Israel. So, they make Aliyah based on the expansion on account of being family of Jews or married to descendants.

But they themselves make no pretense that they're Jews.

Exactly.

And they're coming why? They're coming for Zionist reasons or they're coming because life in the Ukraine and Russia is pretty horrible? Why are they coming? And does that have anything to do with the proposed emendation of the law?

Well, we can imagine a variety of reasons. I don't know any hard data on that and I'm cautious to make assumptions.

Right, because you have to get into people's heads and ask why they're doing something which is impossible.

Yes, but I assume that for most of them it's a way of bettering their condition. And I can assume that also the majority of them feel some connection to the Jewish people or see Israel as a place where they want to live, both because it's a modern, advanced state and because they have Jewish roots or married to people who have Jewish roots and are willing to be part of Israeli society. According to social research, we see that the majority of them are actually integrated into Israeli Jewish society. So not all of them entirely give up on their Russian speaking identity, but most of them do adopt a Hebrew Israeli and somewhat Jewish identity. So, they are integrated.

So, what's motivating the change of the law now?

But the fact is still that the majority of them are not Jews. So, if we adopt, if we take the Orthodox, the religious perspective, we have a growing threat of intermarriage. That's absurd. We should not be importing that challenge of the diasporic Jewish life into Israel. Let's close the gate and then think what do we do with those who are already here? Maybe try again the national conversion campaign or something of that sort. But even from a liberal national perspective, you could say the purpose of the Law of Return that is stated over and over again in the Knesset and even by the Supreme Court, the main purpose is to encourage Jews to make Aliyah. If more non-Jews according to the Law of Return, not according to Halacha, more non-Jews than Jews make Aliyah, the law is not fulfilling its purpose. And my late teacher, Professor Ruth Gavison also says that it even creates a problem regarding the Arab population because the Arab citizens of the State of Israel don't have an equivalent of a Law of Return. The only way we could justify having a privileged path of citizenship for Jews is because they are Jews, and this is the nation state of the Jewish people.

But if the people using the law are not Jews, then it's actually discriminatory against Arabs who don't have that path.

Exactly, because these people coming on the 4A clause are presumably joining the broader greater Jewish population, but they're not Jews. So, there is a problem with the original justification of the law.

And who has put forward this proposed change of the legislation. Is this a Haredi thing? Is this a Likud thing?

The objection to the current state of affairs and the proposition to change it, come both from Haredi side, both from the National Religious, and I think also from some of the secular right wing members of the Likud. Because essentially all of them share the same sentiment that we want to have a more traditional Jewish view of what is the Jewishness of the state of Israel and not a more liberal, secular, national understanding of a broader Israeli society. These proposed changes put forward some serious questions, both regarding the connection between Israel and world Jewry and between different understandings of what is the Jewish collective. First, regarding Jewish Diaspora and the Jewish world. To narrow down the scope of the Law of Return could be done in several means. One of them is to narrow down the acknowledgment of conversions, to say we go back to a more narrow definition of a conversion, giyur halacha, conversion according to the halacha or give the Rabbinate a sole monopoly on acknowledging that. That is to say to all Reform, Conservative and other communities that are not Orthodox across the world that they don't count. Their conversions don't count. This could lead to a huge crisis between Israel and world Jewry. Another way of narrowing it down could be to cut down the third generation, the grandchild or even both generations of children and grandchildren. And that is to say only Jews or Jews and their spouses are eligible for the Law of Return.

Not their children or grandchildren?

Not their children and grandchildren. Maybe their minor children could also make Aliyah based on the lost citizenship that has a clause in which minor children of citizens could join them. But essentially it would mostly hurt the former Soviet Union communities where there has been the Iron Curtain and years and decades of forgetting Jewish roots. So mostly there is a huge potential population that would want to make Aliyah and they are already children or grandchildren of Jews. I'm part of several think tanks, several thinking groups that tried to put on the table alternative changes. One of them that I think is much more moderate is to go back to Ruth Gavison and Rabbi Yaacov Medan’s suggestion from 20 years ago, from 2003, which is to separate between shvut and Aliyah, between shvut and ezrahut, between Return and citizenship today. One is immediately granted citizenship the minute they make Aliyah. What Gavison and Medan and what we are suggesting is to split that and to make a gradual process of naturalization so that all those eligible for Law of Return will immediately receive a visa for staying in the land of Israel.

Like residency?

Residency, yes. But they will only get the full rights and full benefits after a period of, let's say, two years, after they have gone through Ulpan, through a course on Israeli institutions and on Jewish Israeli culture. So that will enable them to integrate much better into Israel society. That will also allow the state another measure of control over who gets citizenship and not immediately grant citizenship to 40,000 olim (immigrants) from Russia and Ukraine during the war. So, we believe that such suggestions could offer a more delicate, more gradual, more conservative way of examining potential changes.

That's fascinating. Any sense of which way the winds are blowing on this change? Is there a large political resistance to it? You keep your eye much more on this than I do.

So, as you mentioned at the opening, since this is not in the focus of the public debates or in the political debates, we haven't seen yet the peak of these discussions. And I can imagine that when it will go back on the table and become the focus, we will see harsh struggles between different Jewish understandings within Israel, between the more religious and the more secular side and we will see big clashes between Israel and leaders of world Jewry around this. I don't want to prophesize as to where this will go. I know that I hope that we will continue to reach our hand to Jewish communities. I understand the situation, the way it is problematic. But I don't think that the solution could be to narrow it down drastically.

Really interesting. I think when the issue does come back to the table the people who have learned from you in this conversation will really understand much better what this is really all about, where this comes from, how central this has been to the kind of spinal cord of Israeli Jewish identity from 1950 and on.

Just a way of wrapping up. I'll just end with a very quick anecdote. We're on Kiryat Moriah, which is Shalem’s college's campus which we share with a number of other organizations. It's a pretty big campus, it has lots of buildings. There is in the synagogue building on this campus an afternoon mincha minyan every day. And there's a tradition basically, which is that it's at 1:30 and we never have a minyan at 1:30 and you wait till sort of 1:35 and 1:40 and there's eight or nine people there. We're just sort of waiting desperately. And a few weeks ago, we're all waiting. Everybody's looking at their watch because they already want to get back to the office and we're still stuck with nine people. And in walk ten Israeli soldiers, a group of ten Israeli soldiers all wearing uniforms. And somebody says, “Great, we're go, somebody start!” And then they looked at each other and they said, “No, no wait, none of us are Jewish.” They had come in to see mincha, but actually none of the ten Israeli soldiers were Jewish. And this idea, it really struck me what you're talking about. In other words, you would never have imagined that a group of Israeli soldiers in uniform would walk in and exactly 0% of them are Jewish. Now, they knew enough to know that they didn't count in the minyan. So, they said don't start yet. Somebody did come in in the end, so it was fine. But it just shows when people say really, are there that many non-Jews walking around? There are a lot and it's a huge problem from a marriage point of view, from an identity point of view. But as you point out, like in many things in Israeli life it's very important to make sure that the fix is not more problematic than the problem that it's trying to address in the first place. So, Regev Ben David, we are very grateful to you for really giving us a thrillingly, interesting, and very, very concrete sort of chronological understanding of what this law is all about. I am grateful for your time and wish you all the best.

Thank you very much, Daniel.

Share Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

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Music credits: Medieval poem by Rabbi Shlomo Ibn Gvirol. Melody and performance by Shaked Jehuda and Eyal Gesundheit. Production by Eyal Gesundheit. To view a video of their performance, see this YouTube:

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