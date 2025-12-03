Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Subscriber Tech Support
Resources We Recommend
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
It's not just reporting the news, but sometimes shaping it, too. Reflections of an Israeli US correspondent from behind the scenes.
We speak with Neria Kraus, the United States correspondent for Israel's Channel 13 TV, and learn that the role of an Israeli correspondent in the US is…
14 hrs ago
•
Daniel Gordis
11
2
1
1:40
Peter Beinart and I used to debate, and we had a podcast together. Here's why I can't do that anymore. [Part I of II]
Understanding the conception of Judaism that lies at the core of progressives' and anti-Zionists' views is critical if we still harbor hopes of making a…
Dec 1
•
Daniel Gordis
93
25
12
November 2025
The filibuster that created the Jewish state
Seventy-eight years after the November 29, 1947 Partition Plan Vote, it's worth remembering how close the Zionist delegation came to failing. Plus, in…
Nov 30
•
Daniel Gordis
21
5
1
Former Americans in Israel on Thanksgiving Day—what we're thankful for
A conversation about journeys, Israel, Judaism and Zionism with Deputy Editor of the Times of Israel, Amanda Borschel-Dan.
Nov 27
•
Daniel Gordis
23
4
2
1:34
Balancing a cutting edge medical career with a battle for Israel's decency and soul
Listen now | We meet Professor Dan Turner, Vice President of R&D and Innovation, and Director of the Juliet Keidan Institute for Gastroenterology, Liver…
Nov 26
•
Daniel Gordis
5
43:52
Are the days of reckoning almost here?
Watch now | On a variety of fronts, the gloves are coming off. Is Israel preparing to start the long awaited investigations of what went so horribly…
Nov 25
•
Daniel Gordis
20
3
3
0:16
Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eli Zeira, 1928-2025
On Zeira's passing, it's worth comparing the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War to our most recent war, internally as well as diplomatically.
Nov 23
•
Daniel Gordis
19
2
1
"If Trump had been president in the 1940's, would he have fought alongside Britain, or handed our people to Hitler on a gilded platter?"
Israel's right's post-Trump-election euphoria is ending. Reality is setting in and the dreams that the right once had continue to dissolve. A leading…
Nov 21
•
Daniel Gordis
29
10
4
The "New Hebrew" — It sounds a lot like English, and not everyone thinks that's so great
English has a much richer vocabulary than Hebrew does, so it's natural that Israelis import foreign words. But a popular song by Hatikvah 6 argues that…
Nov 20
•
Daniel Gordis
26
14
4
What would it mean for people to live their Jewish lives in a way that was transformative for them, and for the world?
We speak with Rabbi Dr. James Jacobson-Maisels, founder of Or Halev.
Nov 19
•
Daniel Gordis
7
1
1
44:08
Son of the Shoah—Poems from a Second-Generation Holocaust Survivor
Martin Hershkovitz' poetry and his unique voice touched and moved me, so we asked him to speak with us about his work.
Nov 17
•
Daniel Gordis
4
2
49:40
The Arc of Jewish History Bends Towards History
A lecture at the the Jewish Center, in New York
Nov 16
•
Daniel Gordis
43
2
37:59
© 2025 Daniel Gordis
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts