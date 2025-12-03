Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

November 2025

The filibuster that created the Jewish state
Seventy-eight years after the November 29, 1947 Partition Plan Vote, it's worth remembering how close the Zionist delegation came to failing. Plus, in…
  
Daniel Gordis
Former Americans in Israel on Thanksgiving Day—what we're thankful for
A conversation about journeys, Israel, Judaism and Zionism with Deputy Editor of the Times of Israel, Amanda Borschel-Dan.
  
Daniel Gordis
1:34
Balancing a cutting edge medical career with a battle for Israel's decency and soul
Listen now | We meet Professor Dan Turner, Vice President of R&D and Innovation, and Director of the Juliet Keidan Institute for Gastroenterology, Liver…
  
Daniel Gordis
43:52
Are the days of reckoning almost here?
Watch now | On a variety of fronts, the gloves are coming off. Is Israel preparing to start the long awaited investigations of what went so horribly…
  
Daniel Gordis
0:16
Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eli Zeira, 1928-2025
On Zeira's passing, it's worth comparing the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War to our most recent war, internally as well as diplomatically.
  
Daniel Gordis
"If Trump had been president in the 1940's, would he have fought alongside Britain, or handed our people to Hitler on a gilded platter?"
Israel's right's post-Trump-election euphoria is ending. Reality is setting in and the dreams that the right once had continue to dissolve. A leading…
  
Daniel Gordis
The "New Hebrew" — It sounds a lot like English, and not everyone thinks that's so great
English has a much richer vocabulary than Hebrew does, so it's natural that Israelis import foreign words. But a popular song by Hatikvah 6 argues that…
  
Daniel Gordis
What would it mean for people to live their Jewish lives in a way that was transformative for them, and for the world?
We speak with Rabbi Dr. James Jacobson-Maisels, founder of Or Halev.
  
Daniel Gordis
44:08
Son of the Shoah—Poems from a Second-Generation Holocaust Survivor
Martin Hershkovitz' poetry and his unique voice touched and moved me, so we asked him to speak with us about his work.
  
Daniel Gordis
49:40
The Arc of Jewish History Bends Towards History
A lecture at the the Jewish Center, in New York
  
Daniel Gordis
37:59
